Platres (formerly Pano Platres) is the highest of the mountain communities, with an altitude of approximately 1200m.

Read More

A popular health retreat with British colonialists and personalities from the past, Platres has now merged its former charm with modernised restaurants and hotels, making it a delightful place to stay while visiting the surrounding mountains. It’s a perfect retreat during summer with its dry climate, scenic surrounds and overall tranquillity; in winter it converts into the perfect ski resort, with cosy restaurants and roaring log fires. Modelled somewhat on the hill stations of colonial Asia, it has all the trappings of a cool mountain retreat: forest walks, bubbling streams, relief from the heat of the plains, and gin and tonics on the balconies of old-world hotels.

Read Less