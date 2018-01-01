Welcome to Pitsylia

This wide-reaching region stretches east from Mt Olympus and Troödos village, encompassing around 40 villages across to the Maheras Monastery due west. Its northern slopes are covered in tall, aromatic pines and its valleys are full of grapevines and nut and fruit trees. There are also a number of tucked-away, colourful Byzantine churches, as well as challenging walks for long-distance hikers, and some more gentle options for strollers. Historically, this region is associated with the struggle for independence, and memorials to EOKA (Ethniki Organosi tou Kypriakou Agona; National Organisation for the Cypriot Struggle) fighters can be seen in several of the villages.

Read More