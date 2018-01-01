Troodos Mountain Hidden Charms from Pissouri

You will be picked up from centrally located hotel in Pissouri at about 9:00. Hop on board the bus and enjoy the spectacular views as you travel towards Troodos Mountains. First visit of the day will be at the Carob museum located in Anogyra village. The carob or ‘black gold’ of the island is an important part of Anogyra’s history, and the village retains its charming character and local customs, especially the production of carobs and the making of a healthy carob toffee known as ‘Pasteli’. Next, discover ancient Tzelefos Bridge. The bridge is part of Venetian Bridges nature trail which connects three of the Venetian Bridges of Pafos Forest. The location around the bridge is perfect for all nature lovers but also for photographers. Do not miss the opportunity to capture the perfect picture. Hop back on the bus and travel high to find the Kykkos Monastery. The monastery is ornately decorated with wonderful mosaics in bright colors. It is also renowned for its wealth, with many gold icons and beautifully preserved frescoes. Traditional lunch will be served at a restaurant in Kalopanayiotis village.Before heading back to the hotel, drive to Mandria village where you will taste herbal tea.