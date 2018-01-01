Welcome to Kalopanayiotis

Long famous for its monastery and Byzantine museum, Kalopanayiotis is today gaining renown as an agrotourism trailblazer. Established by a wealthy former resident, the massive Casale Panayiotis project has transformed the historic core of this small mountain village, turning almost 45 traditional dwellings into tasteful accommodation. A luxury spa based around Kalopanayiotis’ natural sulphur springs, two top-tier restaurants and a sophisticated wine bar have further enhanced the village’s agro-appeal.

The project has been a boon for residents: before Casale Panayiotis came along, the school had closed and most young people fled the village in favour of the coast or bigger cities. It remains to be seen whether this template for regenerating flagging villages will be repeated elsewhere in the region.

$86.68 Day Trips & Excursions

Troodos Mountain Hidden Charms from Limassol

You will be picked up from centrally located hotel in Limassol town between 8h50 - 9:10. Hop on board the bus and enjoy the spectacular views as you travel towards Troodos Mountains. First visit of the day will be at the Carob museum located in Anogyra village. The carob or ‘black gold’ of the island is an important part of Anogyra’s history, and the village retains its charming character and local customs, especially the production of carobs and the making of a healthy carob toffee known as ‘Pasteli’. Next, discover ancient Tzelefos Bridge. The bridge is part of Venetian Bridges nature trail which connects three of the Venetian Bridges of Pafos Forest. The location around the bridge is perfect for all nature lovers but also for photographers. Do not miss the opportunity to capture the perfect picture. Hop back on the bus and travel high to find the Kykkos Monastery. The monastery is ornately decorated with wonderful mosaics in bright colors. It is also renowned for its wealth, with many gold icons and beautifully preserved frescoes. Traditional lunch will be served at a restaurant in Kalopanayiotis village.Before heading back to the hotel, drive to Mandria village where you will taste herbal tea.
