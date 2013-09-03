Costa Rica’s mountainous spine runs the length of the country in four distinct mountain ranges, of which the Cordillera de Talamanca is the highest, longest and most remote. The cordillera’s highlight and the focus of the high-altitude Parque Nacional Chirripó is Costa Rica’s highest peak, Cerro Chirripó (3820m).

The only way up Chirripó is on foot. Although the trekking routes are challenging, watching the sunrise from such lofty heights is one of the country’s undeniable highlights.

Parque Nacional Chirripó is a welcome respite from lowland heat. Above 3400m, the landscape is páramo, comprising scrubby trees and grasslands. Rocky outposts punctuate the otherwise barren hills, and feed a series of glacial lakes that earned the park its iconic name: Chirripó means ‘eternal waters.’

The bare páramo contrasts with the lush cloud forest, which dominates the hillsides between 2500m and 3400m. Oak trees tower over the dense undergrowth and the evergreen canopy.

