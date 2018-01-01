Welcome to Sierpe

This sleepy village on the Río Sierpe is the gateway to Bahía Drake, and if you’ve made a reservation with any of the jungle lodges further down the coast, you will be picked up here by boat. Beyond its function as a transit point, there is little reason to spend any more time here than necessary, though it's well worth taking a peek at one of the celebrated pre-Columbian stone spheres in the main square. If you're visiting the excellent Sitio Arqueológico Finca 6 near Sierpe, you can stop here for lunch. Mangrove cruises can also be arranged in town.