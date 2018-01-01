Welcome to Puntarenas to Quepos
However, the local spotlight is fixed firmly on the surfing town of Jacó, which plays host to a colorful cast of characters, and its upmarket satellite – Playa Herradura, the yachtie haven. If the waves in Jacó are not challenging enough, nearby Playa Hermosa throws down the gauntlet with some of the most powerful waves on the Pacific coast.
Top experiences in Puntarenas to Quepos
Puntarenas to Quepos activities
Waterfall Canopy Zipline Tour at Adventure Park Costa Rica
When you arrive at Adventure Park Costa Rica, one of the country’s most extensive canopy parks with a variety of treetops experiences, meet your expert guides, who will provide tips on getting the most out of this unforgettable experience that combines energy-charged adventure and stupendous Costa Rican views.Taking you high above Costa Rica’s rainforest canopy, your five-hour zipline tour packs in 25 cables, 11 waterfalls, two rappelling mountaineering maneuvers and a swing over a hanging bridge, plus the opportunity to swim in a mountain pool. Let your adrenaline flow as you rappel more than 180 feet (56 meters) next to a waterfall. Water is provided during the zipline tour, and you’ll enjoy your included lunch at the park’s Tucan restaurant afterward.Bring your bathing suit and a head for heights!Note: You must be physically fit to do this tour, and wear comfortable clothes and closed-toe shoes.
6-in-1 Combo Tour: Puntarenas Highlights
The best tour you can take during your visit to Puntarenas, Costa Rica. Enjoy a unique tour with a professional tour guide, who will explain you the most important aspects of the Central Pacific Coast and will show you the rich wildlife of this fascinating region. Your breath taking, adventure begins with a relaxing drive through the wonderful Costa Rican countryside on an air-conditioned transportation for up to 20 passengers. Your guide will point out many sights of interest including mango, sugar and citrus plantations, diverse fruit stands and rural farming communities. You will be heading to Villa Lapas reserve, about 1 hour drive from the pier. Upon arrival to our beautiful property, you will have some free time to use restrooms and explore the surroundings before to begging the rainforest nature walk. Villa Lapas' privileged location, along the border between the tropical and dry Pacific eco-systems, gives the benefit of gathering hundreds of species of birds as well as exotic animals (poison dart frog, monkeys, raccoons, lizards, anteaters and many more), plus astonishing views of the Pacific Ocean! It would be hard to get to see this many species anywhere else. The SkyWay tour walkway and bridges have been built with the concern of your safety in mind. All tours are guided and the path's structures cand omply with industry-standard guidelines and security regulations. Having experienced the tropical forest, time is allowed for guests to relax and stroll around in the beautiful shopping Village of Santa Lucia, a quaint replica of a Spanish settlement during the Colony. At this complex, located just beside a crystal water river and rainforest, passengers will be able to purchase that special gift from a big array of items, including local gourmet coffee and small oxcarts, a symbol of the Costa Rican culture. After shopping and exploring the surroundings, enjoy complementary tropical fresh fruits and ice tea in one of the dining rooms before continuing your journey to Tarcoles River. Famous for its large American crocodiles, the Tarcoles River forms the northern border of Carara Biological Reserve on the Central Pacific coast of Costa Rica. The Tarcoles River is home to one of the world’s largest crocodile populations in the wild and they are very easy to admire during our one hour boat rideLater, you will visit El Jardin souvenir store & restaurant. On the way back to the pier you will have a short tour of Puntarenas city.
Tortuga Island Tour from Jaco
After pickup in Jaco at 7am, board an air-conditioned bus, and travel to a private dock. Here, you'll enjoy a full breakfast, and then board the luxury catamaran, Manta Raya, and take a 90-minute ride across the Gulf of Nicoya. Taste local fruits onboard along the way. Upon arrival at Tortuga Island, snorkel in the turquoise water, and take a banana boat ride as part of your 5-hour stay on Tortuga Island. Savor a 4-course gourmet lunch served on tables set with white linen under the shade of umbrellas, listen to live music, and enjoy unlimited soft drinks and fruit juice (alcoholic drinks can be purchased at the bar). Beach chairs, hammocks, a volleyball court, and a slack line are also available. In the afternoon, board the Manta Raya for a discovery tour of some of the protected islands in the Gulf of Nicoya, including Cedros Island, Jesusita Island, the bird sanctuary of Guayabo Island, Sugarloaf Island, Gypsy Island and San Lucas Island, which used to be a maximum security prison, before returning to the dock. At the end of the day, you'll re-board the bus to return to your hotel in Jaco.
Full Day Jaco Jungle Adventure Pass
You are picked up from your hotel for the short ride to the 850 acre private river valley. A professional guide will greet you and saddle you up on a Costa Rican stepping horse and you will ride for the next 1.5 hours past giant trees, monkeys and macaws. Arriving at the waterfall you dismount and gear up with safety harnesses at the jungle classroom for a lesson on rappelling and zipline. A short walk up the trail to the top of El Encanto where English-speaking guides tether you to the rappel line and you lean back into the tropical waterfall. You drop down 180 feet through pools and shear drops to a cheering crowd below. Next, a short hike to the first canopy zipline platform you are hooked in and fly through 8 stations with over 2000 feet of cable. You finish at the Rancho, where and authentic Costa Rican lunch is served. Lastly, an afternoon ATV ride through the river and streams to the top of the valley and back makes this the ultimate Adventure Tour.
Aerial Tram and Zipline Tour from Jaco
After hotel pickup in Jaco, take a short drive through a pastoral landscape of egrets and grazing cattle and arrive at Rainforest Adventures Costa Rica Pacific, an ecotourism reserve located on the central Pacific coast of Costa Rica. Full of wildlife, this private nature sanctuary spans 222 acres (90 hectares) and includes the transitional zone between the drier climate of the northwest and the more humid climate of the southern coast.Your 1-hour aerial tram ride takes you into this transitional rainforest. Step into an open-air gondola with a canvas awning, which lifts you from the forest floor to 130 feet (40 meters) into the sky. Glide peacefully over a rugged valley and admire panoramic views of the Pacific, waterfalls and giant tropical trees. Your guide points out the various ecosystems thriving on all levels of the tropical forest, from the ground up into the canopy. During your quiet ride, your might spot or hear white-faced monkeys and toucans, or glimpse the flutter of hummingbirds and blue morphos.Disembark up in the mountains and then fly back down on ziplines! After a safety briefing, don a helmet and gloves. Clip on, jump off and zoom into the rainforest on 10 cables and 15 platforms, soaring along ziplines over 656 feet (200 meters) long. After your speedy descent, unwind by taking a pleasant 45-minute stroll on a natural trail led by a guide. Then meander through the reserve’s heliconias gallery, medicinal garden and serpentarium featuring 20 species of snakes and reptiles. Your quest for nature and adventure over, enjoy transport back to your Jaco hotel.Note: Click on the 'View additional info' below to ensure your hotel is included in the pickup and drop-off zone.
Rainforest Skywalk and Tarcoles River Eco Cruise Tour
The tour begins at the port where you will hop on a luxury air-conditioned motor coach for a one-hour drive along scenic roads, passing quaint villages on your way to Villa Lapas and Santa Lucia Village. Experience the raw power of the rainforest through the SkyWay walking tour. Of 1.5 miles (2.5 km) in length, this all-ages tour lets you observe a wide array of exotic flora and wildlife firsthand. Make yourself one with the jungle! Three suspended bridges at more than 180 feet above the ground. Each of these bridges is an astonishing 300 feet in length, crossing through the very heart of the tropical rainforest. Experience the unique sensation of getting surrounded by the magic of virgin, unspoiled nature. Villa Lapas's privileged location, along the border between the tropical and dry Pacific eco-systems, gives us the benefit of gathering hundreds of species of birds as well as exotic animals (poison dart frog, monkeys, raccoons, lizards, anteaters and many more), plus astonishing views of the Pacific Ocean! It would be hard to get to see this many species anywhere elseThe SkyWay tour walkway and bridges have been built with the concern of your safety in mind. All our tours are guided and the path's structures comply with industry-standard guidelines and security regulations. Having experienced the tropical forest, time is allowed for guests to relax and stroll around in the beautiful shopping village of Santa Lucia, a quaint replica of a Spanish settlement during the Colony. At this complex, located just beside a crystal water river and rainforest, passengers will be able to purchase that special gift from a big array of items, including local gourmet coffee and small oxcarts, a symbol of the Costa Rican culture. After shopping and exploring the surroundings, enjoy complementary tropical fresh fruits and ice tea in one of the dining rooms before to continue our journey to Tarcoles River. Famous for its large American crocodiles, the Tarcoles River forms the northern border of Carara Biological Reserve on the Central Pacific coast of Costa Rica. The Tarcoles River is home to one of the world’s largest crocodile populations in the wild and they are very easy to admire during the one hour boat tour.After the tour, return to the pier. Upon arrival, you can decide to stay in the city or make your way back directly to the ship. For all those interested in walking along the boulevards, the pier is located right at the city at a very short distance from your ship.