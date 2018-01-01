Welcome to Siquirres
There is little reason to stop in Siquirres, unless you're heading to Parismina – in which case this is a good spot to find banking, internet and telephone services. Tip: buy phonecards here; they aren't sold in Parismina. For the purposes of orientation, Siquirres' church – a highly recognizable round, red-domed building – is located west of the soccer field.
Pacuare River Whitewater Rafting from San Jose
The Pacuare River is one of the best choices for your adventure treks in Costa Rica. It is not an overly challenging river, but it has a lot rapids, giving you an adventure filled with lots of fun. The 18-mile (29 kilometer) one-day run includes a total of 52 rapids. Few rivers in the world can offer you so many. Upon arrival to the river, gear up with a life jacket, helmet, and paddle, and then attend a safety orientation talk. Then, it is time to take off down the rapids! The first 4 miles consist of fun class II-III rapids that let you test your river skills and gain confidence in your team. Here you can find pockets of beautiful secondary growth forest. After about 40 minutes, you will enter the famous Pacuare River Gorge, a 5-mile (8 kilometer) stretch of some of the best white water Costa Rica has to offer. The rapids here are "Terciopelo Snake," "Double Drop," "Upper and Lower Huacas," and "Pin Ball," to name a few. You will also see the Huacas Waterfall, a 150-foot (45 meter) dramatic drop into the river. After the gorge, the rivers opens up to a 5-mile (8 kilometer) stretch on the Valle del Pacuare, where the river has a different character. It is wide open, which gives you the opportunity to rest a bit and take the opportunity to do some wildlife spotting. The main rapids here are "Cimarrones," "The Play Hole," "El Indio," and "Magnetic Rock." The forest remains just as lush, and the rapids just as fun. You will finish in Siquirres, where you can take a shower, change clothes, and enjoy the gardens and terrace while having a beer or two and reflecting with your new friends about the great adventure you just shared.
Class III-IV Whitewater Rafting at Pacuare River from Turrialba
Before entering the river, guides will brief you, so you can familiarize yourself with the safety procedures along with the necessary commands and to ensure you an adventurous navigation downstream. After practicing. the excitement kicks up a notch as you enter the first rapids, “Iniciación”. You will quickly understand why some of the rapids have had their names, established such as Huacas, Dos Montañas, El Indio and Cimarrones. You’ll also stop along to way to hike up waterfalls located in hidden canyons and to better enjoy some of the wildlife along the way. Halfway through the tour there will be a stop at the base camp which is located on a river bend. Here you will have a tremendous view of the Pacuare and the surrounding mountains.The guides then will prepare a delicious meal for you while you rest and enjoy the various flora and fauna of this region. After lunch, you’ll continue your adventure down the river, braving more rapids and taking in the awesome surroundings. Tour ends on reaching the bridge in the town of Siquirres. This tour takes approximately 4 hours (on the river), with a lunch break during the course of the tripTransportation returns accordingly.
Pacuare River Rafting Expedition Class III-IV from San Jose
Soak up the natural beauty of the pristine Pacuare Canyon in between exhilarating Class III-IV rapids. Your guides – turned white-gloved waiters - will also treat you to a gourmet riverbank lunch in their outdoor "river restaurant." Start out early in the morning being pickup by your river guide at your San José hotel. With no more then one other stop en route to a deluxe Costa Rican breakfast before you get to the river. Upon arrival at the put-in point, your professional guides will give an orientation and safety discussion. Next, proceed down river on continuous Class III-IV rapids. Be swept down the Pacuare Gorge by the currents, and soak in the natural beauty of the primary and secondary rain-forests surrounding you. Water level permitting, a guide will lead you on a hike up one of the many creeks that spill into the Pacuare. Upon return to the riverbank, you will find a gourmet lunch prepared by your guides turned white-gloved waiters. Float and paddle downriver to the take-out in the Caribbean town of Siquirres where towels and a victory cocktail await you (alcoholic beverages available to purchase). Receive a complementary photo CD upon conclusion of your tour. Ride back to your San Jose hotel (approx. 2 - 2.5 hours). Very Important Notes: Minimum age for any trip on Pacuare River, from December – May, is 12 years old / June – November, is 14 years old.. The age limit is not negotiable despite height or weight of the minor If the 12 year old minor does not reach a minimum height of 4’ 11 (1.5 m), his or her participation on the trip must be previously approved by Costa Rica Expeditions This trip is not recommended for guests over 75 years old Specific facts regarding height, weight and age of minors must be disclosed to the tour operators ahead of time. Rafting guides have no power to decide if children will face issues once on the river
Day Trip to Pacuare River Rafting Class III-IV from San Jose
The tour starts between 6:00 and 7:00 a.m when our microbuses pick up the adventurers in the main hotels of the metropolitan area. A Costa Rican breakfast is offered at around 8:00 a.m. at Restaurante La Cocina de Tia Janeth in Turrialba. Then we arrive to Tres Equis, Turrialba, a town where our guides wait for us with the equipment to start this wonderful adventure. Each participant will receive a life jacket, a helmet and a row. One of the guides will give a safety speech and a small practice before facing whitewater rafting like Huacas, Cimarrones and Dos Montañas. Pacuare is considered the most beautiful river in Costa Rica, and worldwide one of the best whitewater rafting rivers due to the scenic beauty, waterfalls, hiking trails and diversity of flora and fauna, among which participants will observe blue morpho butterflies, sloths, tucans, red frogs and great variety of birds. Thus, nature is present throughout the route. This is a 3.5-hour journey with approximately 18 miles length. The minimum age for participants is 12 years old. Once the river journey is finished, our customers are moved to a restaurant in Siquirres, Limón for a shower and a typical lunch. We return to San José and leave rafters in their hotels between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.
Overnight Pacuare River and Rafting Trip
Day One:After breakfast one representative will pick you up in the lobby from the hotel and transfer to the adventure. The first day you will paddle 13kms (8 miles) of continuous class III whitewater for a total of 14 rapids. Rated one of the top rivers in the world, you’ll experience the intimate nature of the rainforest as you raft right through it. The warm water, cascading waterfalls, and opulently lush rainforest with its brilliantly colored plants, animals, and birds indulge your senses on every level.Then you will arrive at the lodge shortly past noon and just in time for lunch. From the ecolodge’s remote, riverside location, you can enjoy zip lining through the canopy, rainforest hikes with naturalist guides, self-guided walks to waterfalls and pools, relaxing in a hammock overlooking the beautiful Pacuare River, and bird watching. Dine in the open air with wine and exceptional meals, more stars than you can imagine, and the vibrant sounds of the jungle.Day two: Back to San JoseSavor an early morning cup of Costa Rican coffee and a hearty breakfast before enjoy class IV rapids on the Lower Pacuare. Snack stop to explore waterfalls and natural water slides. Two stops are made- one for a nice exploratory hike and the other to have lunch on the river.You will finish in Siquirres, where you can take a shower, enjoy the gardens and terrace before transferring to San Jose.