Pacuare River Whitewater Rafting from San Jose

The Pacuare River is one of the best choices for your adventure treks in Costa Rica. It is not an overly challenging river, but it has a lot rapids, giving you an adventure filled with lots of fun. The 18-mile (29 kilometer) one-day run includes a total of 52 rapids. Few rivers in the world can offer you so many. Upon arrival to the river, gear up with a life jacket, helmet, and paddle, and then attend a safety orientation talk. Then, it is time to take off down the rapids! The first 4 miles consist of fun class II-III rapids that let you test your river skills and gain confidence in your team. Here you can find pockets of beautiful secondary growth forest. After about 40 minutes, you will enter the famous Pacuare River Gorge, a 5-mile (8 kilometer) stretch of some of the best white water Costa Rica has to offer. The rapids here are "Terciopelo Snake," "Double Drop," "Upper and Lower Huacas," and "Pin Ball," to name a few. You will also see the Huacas Waterfall, a 150-foot (45 meter) dramatic drop into the river. After the gorge, the rivers opens up to a 5-mile (8 kilometer) stretch on the Valle del Pacuare, where the river has a different character. It is wide open, which gives you the opportunity to rest a bit and take the opportunity to do some wildlife spotting. The main rapids here are "Cimarrones," "The Play Hole," "El Indio," and "Magnetic Rock." The forest remains just as lush, and the rapids just as fun. You will finish in Siquirres, where you can take a shower, change clothes, and enjoy the gardens and terrace while having a beer or two and reflecting with your new friends about the great adventure you just shared.