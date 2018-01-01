The Best of Costa Rica Independent Adventure

Can't decide between the jungle, volcanoes or the beach? Do all three on this ten-day independent journey that proves why Costa Rica is world-renowned for its natural beauty. Start by cruising the remote rainforests of Tortuguero (no roads here!) before heading to volcano country. Stay at the foot of Arenal Volcano and explore the rivers, trails and hot springs of the area before chasing sun and sea in Guanacaste, known for its miles of beaches, killer surf and great weather.