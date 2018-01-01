Welcome to Northern Caribbean
Most significantly, the area’s long, wild beaches serve as the protected nesting grounds for three kinds of sea turtle. In fact, more green turtles are born here than anywhere else in the world.
Top experiences in Northern Caribbean
Northern Caribbean activities
Costa Rica Adventure
If you’re looking for a taste of Costa Rica’s world-class highlights but want to keep things spicy with a sampling of hidden treasures, this action-packed adventure tops the menu. In spite of its small size, Costa Rica is one of the most biologically diverse countries in the world – explore its volcanoes, wildlife, rainforests and beaches. This adventure offers a great balance of guided excursions and free time. Optional activities abound – choose to get your adrenaline pumping or take it easy with a stroll through a butterfly garden.
Explore Costa Rica
Costa Rica may be small but it offers big adventure. This two-week tour ventures off the beaten path to a lush and wild world. Stop in at a reforestation project, visit a sea turtle conservancy program, opt to zip-line through the jungle canopy, and have a soak in volcanic hot springs. Riding a wave of “pura vida,” experience pure travel joy.
The Best of Costa Rica Independent Adventure
Can't decide between the jungle, volcanoes or the beach? Do all three on this ten-day independent journey that proves why Costa Rica is world-renowned for its natural beauty. Start by cruising the remote rainforests of Tortuguero (no roads here!) before heading to volcano country. Stay at the foot of Arenal Volcano and explore the rivers, trails and hot springs of the area before chasing sun and sea in Guanacaste, known for its miles of beaches, killer surf and great weather.
Costa Rica Kayaking Adventure
Glide straight into the core of the Costa Rican experience and hit three of Costa Rica’s hot spots in a kayak. Beginners and more experienced kayakers are welcome – for the nature lover, the scenery’s the point, not the sweat! Get really wild at Lake Arenal, the centre of adventure sports like paddle-boarding, then cruise through the canals of Tortuguero in search of monkeys and sloths. Experience lush greenery and Caribbean flavour from a whole different level when you kayak Costa Rica.
Turtles & Tortuguero Independent Adventure
Spend three days at a comfortable lodge in and around Tortuguero National Park, home to the Caribbean’s most important breeding ground for endangered green sea turtles. The park is a land of canals and waterways lined by steamy jungle and mangroves teeming with wildlife. A sleepy Caribbean town, Tortuguero has no roads—access is only by boat or small plane. If you're looking for unspoiled rainforest and more animals than you can shake a camera at, this is the place.
Costa Rica Encompassed Independent Adventure
Our most comprehensive Costa Rica Pass adventure! Start with the jungles and canals of Tortuguero, nesting ground for giant sea turtles. Next, try rafting or relax in hot springs around Arenal Volcano before heading into the cool hills of the Monteverde Cloud Forest region. Soak in the dramatic volcanic scenery of remote Rincon de la Vieja before topping it all off with some beach time and monkeys in Manuel Antonio.