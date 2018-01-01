Welcome to Moín

Most visitors come to Moín for connections to Parismina or Tortuguero. Located 8km northwest of Puerto Limón, the town is a dusty transportation dock for trucks and boat transfers along the connecting canals and rivers.

Your excursion begins at the pier where you'll climb aboard your air-conditioned transportation for a drive to the Moin's private dock. Here, board the jungle pontoon boats specially designed to cruise comfortably and quietly through the canals. The Tortuguero Canals are known as Costa Rica's Amazon because of its surrounding rainforest. The heavy annual rainfall nourishes the area with a wealth of flora and fauna. Along the canals, you can see gorgeous orchids and water lilies. Your guide will explain the rainforest ecosystem and points out sights of interest. Keep your eyes open for monkeys, crocodiles, sloths, and toucans in this unique system of canals, which are part of a river system that parallels Costa Rica's Caribbean Coast.
