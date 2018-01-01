The famous Sìchuān–Tibet Hwy splits in two just west of Kāngdìng. The northern route is 300km longer than the southern route, and is generally less travelled. Following it, you’ll traverse high-plateau grasslands and numerous Tibetan settlements, usually attached to a local monastery.

Come here prepared. Bring warm clothing; it can be frigid at these elevations even in midsummer, and snow is not unheard of. Bus services can be unreliable. At times the government closes all or part of the region (particularly Larung Gar and Yarchen Gar) to foreign travellers with no notice beyond an entrance checkpoint with a soldier saying you won't be allowed in. This is no place to be in a hurry.

The payoff, however, comes in visiting remote Tibetan towns and monasteries, many of which carry on traditions that have existed in the region for centuries. This was once the realm of great kingdoms and marauding nomads – traces of these still exist if you search hard enough.

