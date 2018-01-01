Welcome to Mǎnígāngē

There’s not much going on in Mǎnígāngē (马尼干戈; Manigango) itself, a small transit town halfway between Gānzī and Dégé. The surrounding hills do offer wonderful hiking opportunities, though, and the main draw in town (the magnificent Yilhun Lha-Tso lake) makes it well worth spending a full day in the area.

