Welcome to Mǎnígāngē
There’s not much going on in Mǎnígāngē (马尼干戈; Manigango) itself, a small transit town halfway between Gānzī and Dégé. The surrounding hills do offer wonderful hiking opportunities, though, and the main draw in town (the magnificent Yilhun Lha-Tso lake) makes it well worth spending a full day in the area.
On hilltops to either side of Mǎnígāngē are the relatively new Yazisi and Lajiasi temples, the views from both of which also take in the mountains that ring the grasslands surrounding the city. The vast monastery and school Dzogchen Gompa (竹庆寺; Zhú Qìng Sì), an important seat of the Nyingma (Red Hat sect), is also within striking distance 58km north on the road to Yùshù.
Top experiences in Mǎnígāngē
