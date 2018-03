Welcome to Lè Shān

With fingernails larger than the average human, the world’s largest ancient Buddha draws plenty of tourists to the relaxed riverside town of Lè Shān (乐山). This Unesco World Heritage Site is an easy day trip from Chéngdū or stopover en route to or from Éméi Shān, but the laid-back vibe and newly opened higher-quality accommodation options may convince you to linger.