Welcome to Lángzhōng

An endless sea of black-tile roofs with waves of swooping eaves, flagstone streets lined with tiny shops, and temples atop hills of mist overlooking the river. It's all here in the town of Lángzhōng (阆中), Sìchuān’s capital city for 20 years during the Qing dynasty and now home to the province’s largest grouping of extant traditional architecture.