Coming from the Chéngdū area, there are two main gateways into Tibetan Sìchuān. One is Dānbā, but far more popular is Kāngdìng (康定; known in Tibetan as Dartsendo or Dardo), the capital of the Garzê Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture.

Set in a steep river valley at the confluence of the raging Zhéduō and Yǎlā Rivers (the Dar and Tse in Tibetan), Kāngdìng offers an easy introduction to Tibetan culture and elevations above 2500m while still putting visitors in range of mountains like snowcapped Gònggā Shān to the south, one of nearly two dozen peaks over 6000m within a few hours' drive.

This town has long stood as a trading centre between the Tibetan and Han, with sizeable Hui and Qiang minority populations also part of the mix; you'll find elements of all these cultures represented here. Golden-roofed monasteries, a city-centre mosque and several large churches attest to the diversity and harmony of the region.

