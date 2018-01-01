Welcome to Yùshù

Until the spring of 2010, Yùshù (玉树; Jyekundo is the name of the town while Yùshù is the prefecture) and its surrounding areas gained popularity as one of Qīnghǎi’s best adventure-travel destinations. All that changed on 14 April 2010, when a 7.1-magnitutude earthquake struck, killing 2698 people (although some believe the true figure across the whole region to be more like 20,000).

