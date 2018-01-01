Welcome to Yùshù
Until the spring of 2010, Yùshù (玉树; Jyekundo is the name of the town while Yùshù is the prefecture) and its surrounding areas gained popularity as one of Qīnghǎi’s best adventure-travel destinations. All that changed on 14 April 2010, when a 7.1-magnitutude earthquake struck, killing 2698 people (although some believe the true figure across the whole region to be more like 20,000).
After the earthquake most of Jyekundo’s buildings were pulled down and an army of construction workers arrived to rebuild the city. A shiny new town centre built in Tibetan-style architecture (with a modern Chinese twist) was officially reopened in 2014. Jyekundo is slowly bouncing back: it's a great launching pad for the grasslands, mountain passes, monasteries, rivers and diversity of flora and fauna nearby.
Yùshù still has a long way to go, but with improved infrastructure and support from the government, the future looks bright.
