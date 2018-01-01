5-Day Tour: Tibet Home-stay From Xining

Day 1: Qinghai Lake - Chabcha Town (Gong'he) In the morning, you will drive from Xining to Lake Kokonor, also known as Qinghai Lake, the largest salt water source in Asia at 10,499 feet (3200 meters) above sea level. Arriving nearby the lake in the afternoon and drive to Chabcha Town through Shala Pass where you will see panoramic and stunning view of the lake. You can also possibly hike one to two hours up the mountain to Shala-pass (12,467 ft./3800 m. above sea level). Local nomads are herding their animals on the grassland here in summer where flowers are blossoming in this peaceful place. You will be able to get fresh yak-milk yogurt from local nomads. After that, you drive to Chabcha Town. Overnight: at a local hotelDay 2: Mangzong County (Gui'nan) (B)Drive to Mangzong. En route, you will visit Atsok Monastery, a remote and old monastery, nearby the Yellow River where you can see the water flowing from the top into the valley. Cross the bridge over the Yellow River and continue driving to Kushug Village near Mangzong county. Overnight: Home-stay in a farm village.Day 3: Sogwo Grassland (B)After breakfast with the Tibetan farmer family, you will drive to Sogwo through amazing grasslands of Tsekog. Stay and camp with a Tibetan-Mongolian nomad family where you can learn how to herd and milking yaks, a hands-on experience of Amdo nomad lifestyle. Overnight: Camp near a Tibetan nomad familyDay 4: Rebgong (B)Today, you will drive to Rebgong (Tongren). Rebgong is an old Amdo town surrounding Longwo Monastery. It is also the prefecture of Huangnan. This place is rich in Tibetan culture and traditional arts, and it hosts a special Mountain God Festivals called ‘lurol’ in summer. Some of the villages and monasteries in this region are famous for their Tibetan thangka painting throughout Tibet. You will visit upper and lower Sengeshong Monastery to explore the arts of Tibetan thangka painting. Overnight: Home-stayDay 5: Xining (B)You will drive back to Xining from Rebgong and be transferred to Lete hostel where this five days adventure concludes.