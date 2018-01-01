Welcome to Dāndōng

The principal gateway to North Korea (Cháoxiǎn) from China, Dāndōng (丹东) has a buzz that’s unusual for a Chinese city of its size. Separated from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) by the Yālù River (Yālù Jiāng), Dāndōng thrives on trade, both illegal and legal, with North Korea. It handles more than 50% of the DPRK's imports/exports and its increasing wealth means that there are now flashy malls stocking luxury brands and even a fast rail connection under construction.

Read More