Private Suzhou and Zhouzhuang or Tongli Tour from Shanghai
Meet your private guide and driver at your central Shanghai hotel at 9am, and make the approximately 1.5-hour journey to Suzhou by private, comfortable, air-conditioned vehicle.Founded in 514 BC, the old town of Suzhou is steeped in 2,500 years of history and serves up many well-preserved relics from the past.Sometimes known as the ‘Venice of the East’ or the ‘Venice of China,’ its canals, stone bridges, pagodas, and meticulously designed gardens all help to make it one of China’s top tourist attractions. The town has also been an important center for China’s silk industry since the days of the Song Dynasty, between 960 and 1279.On arrival, pay a visit to one of the four most famous gardens in China: The Humble Administrator’s Garden. The largest in Suzhou and a stunning example of a south-eastern Ming-Dynasty classical garden, this immaculate oasis features Lake Taihu rocks, delicate pavilions, ponds, and lush flowers and trees, including 150 types of Bonsai tree.After exploring here, visit Suzhou’s best-known silk factory, located in the former Japanese concession and housed in what was the Japanese consulate. See the process used to produce China’s famous silk, from the tiny silkworms to the beautiful finished garments.After your morning tour, enjoy an authentic Chinese lunch at a local restaurant (own expense), and then make an afternoon visit to your choice of one of two ancient water towns: Zhouzhuang or Tongli. Both offer picturesque natural landscapes, classical canals, and wonderful examples of Ming- and Qing-dynasty buildings.If you choose Zhouzhuang — renowned as the first water town in China — take a stroll to soak up its charms and admire its ancient twin bridges. Plus, visit Mr. Shen Wansan’s House, the courtyard residence of a 14th-century tycoon whose wealth inspired the envy of the first of China's Ming emperors.Admire the classical architecture of Shen’s House as you learn about his fascinating life, and take an optional boat trip (own expense) along Zhouzhuang’s beautiful canals.If you choose to visit Tongli, take in its UNESCO-listed Tuisi Garden, one of the most splendid Qing-dynasty gardens in China. Admire the pavilion-dotted garden, see Tongli’s famous ring of three bridges, and enjoy an optional gondola boat ride (own expense) along the serene and pretty canals.Your tour then finishes with a transfer and drop-off back at your hotel in downtown Shanghai.
Private Day Tour of Suzhou and Tongli Water Town from Shanghai
Your local tour guide will meet you at the hotel lobby. The travel time from Shanghai to Suzhou may vary from 1.5 hours to 2 hours depending on the road traffic. The first stop is Master of Net's Garden, one of the top four gardens, it is the smallest however the oldest. It features its exquisiteness and history. Next, you will visit Xi Yuan Buddhist Temple, it is a temple built in Chinese garden. A photo stop at city wall and city gate will be arranged before lunch.Your guide will recommend you a local dining place for a simple lunch.You will travel to Tongli in early afternoon, it is about 45 mins to 1 hour drive from Suzhou. Tongli water town still preserves the layout of traditional Chinese water town. You will enjoy the peace and tranquility while walking in the town.The tour guide will drop you off at the hotel after getting back to Shanghai. Other centrally located drop-off points are available at your request.Feel free to choose the below attractions to visit to complete this customized tour, as long as the time allows: Lingering Garden Humble Administrator`s Master of Net`s Garden Lion Grove Garden Suzhou City Gate and City Wall XiYuan Buddhist Temple ShanTang Street Tiger Hill Suzhou Silk Factory Tongli water town
Small Group Day Tour to Suzhou with Tongli Water Town from Shanghai
After enjoying breakfast in your hotel, you will be picked up and transferred to the meeting point. (Our guide will contact you in advance to confirm the pickup time.) First, drive to beautiful Suzhou to enjoy the exquisite Master of the Nets Garden. As one of the four most prominent gardens in Suzhou, the Garden is a typical private house owned by several great Chinese scholars in different dynasties so besides the gorgeous view of the well-designed traditional garden with strange stones, peaceful lakes and beautiful flowers, you will also see stone tablets with these scholars’ poems and articles. Then hop aboard your van and drive to Tongli, a dreamy and picturesque water town famed for its sprawling network of rivers, ancient bridges and house complexes. Stroll along the old residential houses by the water; Afterwards, review your photos or take a nap on the way back to Shanghai hotel.
Tongli Private Tour from Suzhou
Meet your private guide upon pickup at the Suzhou railway station or your hotel lobby in Suzhou city. Set out on a full day of sightseeing in the comfort of an air-conditioned private vehicle, and talk with your guide about any particular interests you have so the commentary and itinerary can be customized. Your day starts at the Retreat and Reflection Garden, a traditional Suzhou-style garden. Built in 1885, it joined Suzhou's other classical gardens in 2001 in becoming a UNESCO World Heritage Site. In spite of the garden's similarities to other standard Suzhou-style layouts, the east-west axis is unique for the region. Your private guide will accompany you along the way, introducing the varied and unique features. Next, you will visit Luo Xingzhou, a small island town at the heart of Tongli Lake. Regal housing and gardens and ancient bridges and walkways merge to create a magical isle. Cruise the tranquil waters in a traditional wooden boat, taking in the river's vistas before wandering the island town. Break for lunch at a Chinese restaurant (own expense). After lunch, visit Chongben Hall to view its intricate collection of wood carvings inspired by the folklore of the Yangtze River Delta. You will also walk around Jiayin Hall, a traditional mansion constructed in 1912. Scattered with engravings depicting "Romance of the Three Kingdoms", a seminal Chinese novel, the complexity and precision of the craftsmanship and carvings in this mansion are simply astounding. The Pearl Tower tells a tale of Tongli's ancient past, a fascinating story of a man named Fang who through various trials and tribulations eventually received the tower. Riddled with old relics, the structure exudes classical Suzhou architectural flair and overlooks traditional gardens. Climb the tower to enjoy spectacular views from atop. After that, move on to the next tourist spot –The Three Bridges. Tongli has more than 50 bridges, however the three most popular are the Taiping, Jili, and Changqing bridges. When celebrating milestones such as births, weddings or birthdays, locals will cross the bridges and pray for health, happiness, and future prosperity. As you walk the bridges, your guide will explain their folklores while you take in the scenery. End your private tour with a drive back to your hotel or the Suzhou railway station.
Private Suzhou Ancient Town and Tongli Water Village Day Trip from Shanghai
At 8:00am, your friendly tour guide picks you up at your hotel lobby. Take your per-arranged private vehicle to Tiger Hill in Suzhou, the most significant tourist attraction, where the founding monarch of Wu Kingdom used to spend his summer vacation and got buried after death. Tiger Hill is a miraculous mound possessing beautiful scenery, romanticized tales and amazing leaning Cloud Rock Temple Pagoda that have riveted countless people including celebrities long since ancient time. Next, you will visit the Lingering Garden, one of the four most famous classical gardens of China. After the garden, you should be bound for Tongli Water Village, about 45 min drive away. Tongli is the least commercialized water village with still many grass root elements preserved for visitors to recollect the memories of bygone simple and honest life. Tongli is also very beautiful with clusters of archaic residences, old bridges, meandering waterways, gondola boats and intricate handcrafts and rustic food. Lunch will be in a reputed local restaurant either in Suzhou or in Tongli depending on your need and actual timing.After your entire day trip is finished, you will be transferred back to Shanghai city.
All-inclusive Private Tongli Water Village Day Tour from Shanghai
At 9:00 AM, you will be picked up and right away taken onto the road for about 1.5 hour ride to Tongli in the jurisdiction of Suzhou City.In Tongli Village, you will first visit uniquely laid-out Tuisi Garden (Retreat & Meditation Garden), one of the World Heritage gardens. Then you move on to see all kinds of local characteristics out there along old streets and canals. Triple Bridge is three bridges that form a triangle at the convergence of canals. Each bridge has a propitious name, that locals still care to rub off luck on in the occasions of important events.Lunch will be arranged at a nice local restaurant that provides a multitude of local palatable foods, most likely able to cater to even particular taste and dietary requirement.Afterwards, you can choose to take gondola (at your own cost), watch Pingtan show (ballad singing in Suzhou dialect; national oral and intangible art) in a tea house sitting right beside a canal. Or simply doing some shopping is advisable as there are plenty of local hand-made crafts and most shop owners in Tongli are not pushy at all.After max 4-hour touring in Tongli, you will set out for a ride back to Shanghai with drop-off at your hotel or any other location in central downtown as you can request.