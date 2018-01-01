Welcome to Castro
Just 85km south of Ancud, the city sits on a bluff above its sheltered estuary lined with distinctive palafito houses. Located in the dead center of the island, it's the main transportation hub and a perfect base for exploring attractions further afield.
Chiloé Island Highlights Full-Day Tour from Puerto Montt
This full-day tour will leave from Puerto Montt early in the morning and take the Panamericana Route 5 towards south for about 80 miles to reach the town of Pargua.In Pargua we take a ferry that will allow us to cross the Chacao Canal and reach the Isla Grande de Chiloe.There we go to the town of Chacao, one of the oldest villages of the island founded in 1567 which has a typical square where stands a curious and picturesque building of strong color. Visit the church, which is in addition to the more than 150 churches in Chiloé as well as many National Monuments. Then we will go to the city of Ancud, visit the Plaza de Armas, the Church, the crafts market, the Museum, the Gulf of Quitalmahue, Cerro Huaihuén and Fort San Antonio, historic site located in the uptown built in the late eighteenth century, all in the midst of stories of customs and myths of one of the larger islands of South America. Please note that tickets to the Museum of Ancud are not included. Later we will go to Castro, capital of Chiloé Island, visit the local Church of Castro which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2000, handicrafts market and the Mirador del Barrio Gamboa to appreciate the famous "Palafitos" typical constructions made wooden pillars on water.We finish our tour visiting Dalcahue, famous for its craft fair on Sundays where locals bring from the outer islands of the archipelagos the most varied handicrafts for marketing. During the tour we will have time for lunch in a typical restaurant Chiloé Island (own expense).
Chiloé National Park Private Tour from Castro
Our tour begins with the transfer of passengers from the port and then take appropriate heading south towards the sector of the city of Chonchi, to visit the Church of San Carlos de Borromeo (Heritage), whose construction is style Neoclassical. Then we go to the museum of traditions Chonchi, to get a taste of what is the Chiloe culture.After that we will continue our tour through the best farmland of the island, between old houses testify to the dating of the settlement. After 20 minutes we arrive at Huillinco, village who came to the port of 1935 as support of the settlers installed on the coast. Today it is a place with a beach, inn and guest house. Its port function was lost with the opening of the route to Cucao, only in 1983.Our journey continues to the coastline along Lake Huillinco to the village of Cucao, which is an ancient Indian village in 1734 already had chapel. Since the mid-eighteenth century was visited by Jesuit missionaries as a first stop circulating mission. Today there are milestones of significance since the 1960 tsunami devastated its oldest buildings. At the mouth of the lake is a bridge for vehicles to cross the Chanquín sector where we enter the National Park Chiloé, which is located on the western slopes of the Cordillera de la Costa mountain range called Piuchén. Here, consisting of a solid summits with heights between 500 and 800 m.The park is divided into three areas: The Chepu sector (7800 ha), Metalqui Islet (50 hectares) and Anay (35207 Ha) Sector. Since Chanquin begin our tour through a path that crosses the path the Tepual, which lasts for about 1 hour.
4-Day Chilean Lakes Region Tour: Puerto Montt, Puerto Varas and Chiloe Island
This four-day excursion through Chile’s lakes region takes you from Puerto Montt to Lake Todos los Santos and Chiloe Island. You have a choice of two four-star hotels, and private transfers and breakfast are included. All transportation and tours are private except on Day 2Day 1: Puerto Montt -- Puerto VarasAfter being met at Puerto Montt airport, start your experience with a scenic tour of Puerto Montt by private car. The drive takes you past the Plaza de Armas square and the cathedral, to a viewpoint for panoramic vistas over the town and Chiloe Island. Follow the coastal road to the fishing village of Angelmó for a seafood tasting and to browse the local woven handicrafts. Returning to Puerto Montt, you’ll be transferred to your selected hotel. The rest of the day is yours to explore on your own.Accommodation: Hotel Colonos del Sur Mirador or Indigo Cabañas del Lago in Puerto VarasDay 2: Puerto Varas -- Puella -- Puerto Varas (B)After breakfast at your hotel, a scenic drive takes you along the shore of Lake Todos los Santos. Stop to admire the Petrohue Falls in Vicente Pérez Rosales National Park before boarding a catamaran to cruise on the lake’s emerald-green waters to the small village of Puella. During the nearly two hour cruise, admire the scenic views of Osorno Volcano and the peaks of Puntiagudo and El Tronador ringing the lake. Arrive in Puella in time for lunch (own expense), with free time to explore the tiny village before cruising back to Puerto Varas and return to your hotel. The rest of the afternoon and evening are yours to explore at your leisure.Day 3: Puerto Varas -- Chiloe Island -- Puerto Varas (B)Enjoy breakfast at your hotel before leaving Puerto Varas for a private day excursion to Chiloe Island, the second largest island in Chile. You’ll visit the island town of Castro, famous for its brightly colored houses built on stilts over the water, known as palafitos. Your private tour of Castro includes a visit to the church on the main square, Plaza de Armas, and a tour of the town’s museum. Learn about the 1960 seaquake that devastated Chiloe Island, and see traditional artefacts and exhibits to learn more about the island’s inhabitants. Then take a scenic drive to the Gamboa lookout, where you can clearly see the brightly painted palafitos. The drive back to Puerto Varas includes a stop in the town of Ancud, known for its craft market and handicraft stalls. Returning to your hotel in Puerto Varas, the rest of the afternoon and evening are yours to explore on your own.Day 4: Puerto Varas -- Puerto Montt (B)After breakfast at your hotel, a private transfer will return you to Puerto Montt airport to catch your onward flight.
Full-Day Tour Chiloe Istand Including Ancud - Castro and Dalcahue from Puerto Varas
This full-day tour will leave from Puerto Varas early in the morning and take the Panamericana Route 5 towards south for about 80 miles to reach the town of Pargua.In Pargua we take a ferry that will allow us to cross the Chacao Canal and reach Isla Grande de Chiloe.There we go to the town of Chacao, one of the oldest villages of the island founded in 1567 which has a typical square where stands a curious and picturesque building of strong color. Visit the church, which is in addition to the more than 150 churches in Chiloé as well as many National Monuments. Then we will go to the city of Ancud, visit the Plaza de Armas, the Church, the crafts market, the Museum, the Gulf of Quitalmahue, Cerro Huaihuén and Fort San Antonio, historic site located in the uptown built in the late eighteenth century, all in the midst of stories of customs and myths of one of the larger islands of South America. Please note that tickets to the Museum of Ancud are not included. Later we will go to Castro, capital of Chiloé Island, visit the local Church of Castro which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2000, handicrafts market and the Mirador del Barrio Gamboa to appreciate the famous "Palafitos" typical constructions made wooden pillars on water.We finish our tour visiting Dalcahue, famous for its craft fair on Sundays where locals bring from the outer islands of the archipelagos the most varied handicrafts for marketing. During the tour we will have time for lunch in a typical restaurant Chiloé Island (own expense).
Chiloé Island Tour: Penguins of Puñihuil- Castro and Ancud
Enjoy a complimentary hotel or airport pickup and drop off from Puerto Montt. We start our tour taking the Panamericana Route 5 south for about 80 miles to reach the town of Pargua where we get on board of a ferry that will allow us to cross the Chacao Canal and reach the Isla Grande de Chiloe (Island of Chiloe). Following this we will continue our journey to Puñihuil beach, where we board a boat that will take us to some islets where is possible to see the Magellanic Penguin and the Humboldt. This will be a true experience as this is the only place in the world where these two species coexist together. Navigation ticket not included. Then we will go to the city of Ancud where we will have lunch in a typical restaurant of Chiloé Island. Food service is not included. After this, visit the Plaza de Armas, the Church, the crafts market, the Museum, the Gulf of Quitalmahue, Cerro Huaihuén and Fort San Antonio, historic site located in the uptown built in the late eighteenth century, all in the midst of stories of customs and myths of one of the larger islands of South America. Please note that tickets to the Museum of Ancud are not included. Later we will go to Castro, capital of Chiloé Island, visit the local Church of Castro which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2000, handicrafts market and the Mirador del Barrio Gamboa to appreciate the famous "Palafitos" typical constructions made wooden pillars on water.To finalize we head back to Puerto Montt where you will be dropped off at your hotel or airport.
Lemuy Island Tour from Castro
The tour starts at the passengers’ hotel or at Castro's port for cruises, heading to Chonchi, where we will arrive 20 minutes later. There we will visit the church (called San Carlos de Borroneo) which was finished in 1859 and it is completely made of wood following a neoclassical style. Passengers will be able to see the original ornaments and saints brought by Spanish Catholic priests. Then we will go to Chonchi’s Museum of Traditions, where we will be able to see how settlers used to live and the objects they used to have. Next we part towards the south, 8km further and bordering Yal Channel we arrive to Huicha dock from where we will board the ferry to cross to Chulchuy dock. This trip to Lemuy Island takes about 15 minutes. We go through cultivated hills heading to Ichuac, which used to be the old port for boat to Chonchi. We will stop near the church to take some pictures. The trip goes on past Puqueldon, where we will stop at Yayanes Park, a 25,000 m2 site, ideal for a close encounter with nature and Chiloe native forest and birds. Lunch will be served here in the park restaurant, where passengers will enjoy a variety of delicious traditional dishes. After lunch we will continue the tour stopping at a viewpoint from where smaller islands can be seen such as Quehui, Chelin and more. With good weather, we will be able to see the Andes mountain range and volcanoes such as Michimahuida. The tour will continue along a very narrow road where we will have sea at both sides. This road will take us to Detif town where we will visit its beautiful church. After this, we take the road back to Castro, to the passengers’ hotel. The tour includes transport, lunch and all the fees of the trip such as the entrance to the museum and the park.