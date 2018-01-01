4-Day Chilean Lakes Region Tour: Puerto Montt, Puerto Varas and Chiloe Island

This four-day excursion through Chile’s lakes region takes you from Puerto Montt to Lake Todos los Santos and Chiloe Island. You have a choice of two four-star hotels, and private transfers and breakfast are included. All transportation and tours are private except on Day 2Day 1: Puerto Montt -- Puerto VarasAfter being met at Puerto Montt airport, start your experience with a scenic tour of Puerto Montt by private car. The drive takes you past the Plaza de Armas square and the cathedral, to a viewpoint for panoramic vistas over the town and Chiloe Island. Follow the coastal road to the fishing village of Angelmó for a seafood tasting and to browse the local woven handicrafts. Returning to Puerto Montt, you’ll be transferred to your selected hotel. The rest of the day is yours to explore on your own.Accommodation: Hotel Colonos del Sur Mirador or Indigo Cabañas del Lago in Puerto VarasDay 2: Puerto Varas -- Puella -- Puerto Varas (B)After breakfast at your hotel, a scenic drive takes you along the shore of Lake Todos los Santos. Stop to admire the Petrohue Falls in Vicente Pérez Rosales National Park before boarding a catamaran to cruise on the lake’s emerald-green waters to the small village of Puella. During the nearly two hour cruise, admire the scenic views of Osorno Volcano and the peaks of Puntiagudo and El Tronador ringing the lake. Arrive in Puella in time for lunch (own expense), with free time to explore the tiny village before cruising back to Puerto Varas and return to your hotel. The rest of the afternoon and evening are yours to explore at your leisure.Day 3: Puerto Varas -- Chiloe Island -- Puerto Varas (B)Enjoy breakfast at your hotel before leaving Puerto Varas for a private day excursion to Chiloe Island, the second largest island in Chile. You’ll visit the island town of Castro, famous for its brightly colored houses built on stilts over the water, known as palafitos. Your private tour of Castro includes a visit to the church on the main square, Plaza de Armas, and a tour of the town’s museum. Learn about the 1960 seaquake that devastated Chiloe Island, and see traditional artefacts and exhibits to learn more about the island’s inhabitants. Then take a scenic drive to the Gamboa lookout, where you can clearly see the brightly painted palafitos. The drive back to Puerto Varas includes a stop in the town of Ancud, known for its craft market and handicraft stalls. Returning to your hotel in Puerto Varas, the rest of the afternoon and evening are yours to explore on your own.Day 4: Puerto Varas -- Puerto Montt (B)After breakfast at your hotel, a private transfer will return you to Puerto Montt airport to catch your onward flight.