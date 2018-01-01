Welcome to Ancud
But Ancud's coup is its natural surroundings, and for those who want a taste of Chiloé but don't have time to head as far south as Castro, its spectacular nearby coastline, excellent seafood, cozy hostels and proximity to Monumento Natural Islotes de Puñihuil make it an easy-to-digest base for exploring a lesser visited corner of Chiloé.
This full-day tour will leave from Puerto Montt early in the morning and take the Panamericana Route 5 towards south for about 80 miles to reach the town of Pargua.In Pargua we take a ferry that will allow us to cross the Chacao Canal and reach the Isla Grande de Chiloe.There we go to the town of Chacao, one of the oldest villages of the island founded in 1567 which has a typical square where stands a curious and picturesque building of strong color. Visit the church, which is in addition to the more than 150 churches in Chiloé as well as many National Monuments. Then we will go to the city of Ancud, visit the Plaza de Armas, the Church, the crafts market, the Museum, the Gulf of Quitalmahue, Cerro Huaihuén and Fort San Antonio, historic site located in the uptown built in the late eighteenth century, all in the midst of stories of customs and myths of one of the larger islands of South America. Please note that tickets to the Museum of Ancud are not included. Later we will go to Castro, capital of Chiloé Island, visit the local Church of Castro which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2000, handicrafts market and the Mirador del Barrio Gamboa to appreciate the famous "Palafitos" typical constructions made wooden pillars on water.We finish our tour visiting Dalcahue, famous for its craft fair on Sundays where locals bring from the outer islands of the archipelagos the most varied handicrafts for marketing. During the tour we will have time for lunch in a typical restaurant Chiloé Island (own expense).
This four-day excursion through Chile’s lakes region takes you from Puerto Montt to Lake Todos los Santos and Chiloe Island. You have a choice of two four-star hotels, and private transfers and breakfast are included. All transportation and tours are private except on Day 2Day 1: Puerto Montt -- Puerto VarasAfter being met at Puerto Montt airport, start your experience with a scenic tour of Puerto Montt by private car. The drive takes you past the Plaza de Armas square and the cathedral, to a viewpoint for panoramic vistas over the town and Chiloe Island. Follow the coastal road to the fishing village of Angelmó for a seafood tasting and to browse the local woven handicrafts. Returning to Puerto Montt, you’ll be transferred to your selected hotel. The rest of the day is yours to explore on your own.Accommodation: Hotel Colonos del Sur Mirador or Indigo Cabañas del Lago in Puerto VarasDay 2: Puerto Varas -- Puella -- Puerto Varas (B)After breakfast at your hotel, a scenic drive takes you along the shore of Lake Todos los Santos. Stop to admire the Petrohue Falls in Vicente Pérez Rosales National Park before boarding a catamaran to cruise on the lake’s emerald-green waters to the small village of Puella. During the nearly two hour cruise, admire the scenic views of Osorno Volcano and the peaks of Puntiagudo and El Tronador ringing the lake. Arrive in Puella in time for lunch (own expense), with free time to explore the tiny village before cruising back to Puerto Varas and return to your hotel. The rest of the afternoon and evening are yours to explore at your leisure.Day 3: Puerto Varas -- Chiloe Island -- Puerto Varas (B)Enjoy breakfast at your hotel before leaving Puerto Varas for a private day excursion to Chiloe Island, the second largest island in Chile. You’ll visit the island town of Castro, famous for its brightly colored houses built on stilts over the water, known as palafitos. Your private tour of Castro includes a visit to the church on the main square, Plaza de Armas, and a tour of the town’s museum. Learn about the 1960 seaquake that devastated Chiloe Island, and see traditional artefacts and exhibits to learn more about the island’s inhabitants. Then take a scenic drive to the Gamboa lookout, where you can clearly see the brightly painted palafitos. The drive back to Puerto Varas includes a stop in the town of Ancud, known for its craft market and handicraft stalls. Returning to your hotel in Puerto Varas, the rest of the afternoon and evening are yours to explore on your own.Day 4: Puerto Varas -- Puerto Montt (B)After breakfast at your hotel, a private transfer will return you to Puerto Montt airport to catch your onward flight.
Tours from Puerto Varas. You will arrive at Pargua Community to board one of the ferries that carry people and vehicles from Pargua and Chacao. After sailing for about 30 minutes on the Pacific Ocean through Chacao Channel, you will arrive at Chacao village where a typical square is one of the attractions. Nice and picturesque constructions stand out. We will visit the wooden church in addition to the more than 150 churches existing in Chiloè. Most of them are declared National Monuments. Next stop is the City of Ancud where we´ll enjoy a spectacular view from the Huaihuen Hill lookout. Visit to Arena Gruesa (thick sand) beach, and San Antonio fortress, which is an old Spanish fortress dating back to 18th century. Visit to the interactive and handicraft museum of Ancud, Municipal Market, downtown and Costanera avenue (promenade). The myths, customs, traditions and magical tales will be narrated by our guides. The passengers will be immersed into the interesting world of the unknown that surrounds this island called Chiloé. During the tour we have the chance to stop at a typical restaurant (food not included). Return to Puerto Varas and the respective hotels.
We start our tour taking the Panamericana Route 5 south for about 80 miles to reach the town of Pargua where we get on board of a ferry that will allow us to cross the Chacao Canal and reach the Isla Grande de Chiloe (Island of Chiloe).There we go to the town of Chacao, one of the oldest villages of the island founded in 1567. It has a typical square where you can admire curious and picturesque buildings of strong colors. Visit the main church which is one of the more than 150 churches in Chiloé, Many of them are National Monuments.The city of Ancud Caulín Spa offers a bird sanctuary where we can enjoy watching a lot of seabirds such as cormorants, black-necked swans, flamingos and others. Taste oysters in a typical restaurant in front of the spa. Food service is not included in the tour. In Ancud, visit the Plaza de Armas, the Church, the Crafts Market, the Museum, the Gulf of Quitalmahue, Cerro Huaihuén and Fort San Antonio, historic site located in the upper part of the city built in the late XVIII. All in the midst of stories of customs and myths of one of the larger islands of South America. Tickets to the Museum of Ancud are not included. Following this we will continue our journey to Puñihuil beach, where we board a boat that will take us to some islets where is possible to see the Magellanic Penguin and the Humboldt. This will be a true experience as this is the only place in the world where these two species coexist together. Navigation ticket not included.During the tour we will have lunch in a typical restaurant of Chiloé Island. Food service is not included.