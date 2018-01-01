Welcome to Valle Gran Rey
Before you descend into the valley, you could stop at the Ermita del Santo in Arure, where a tiny chapel is built into the rock face and is surrounded by a mirador showing off the southern landscape.
Also worth a stop, the Mirador César Manrique enjoys incredible views of Valle Gran Rey’s gorge and the mountains that loom around it. The restaurant serves average, rather than exceptional, Canarian dishes and is popular with coach tour groups.
A few kilometres further on is another of the area’s many road-side chapels: the best feature of the Ermita de San Antonio is the view from the plaza outside.
Top experiences in Valle Gran Rey
Valle Gran Rey activities
Whale and Dolphin Watching in the Canary Islands
Choose a morning or an afternoon departure when you book, then make your way to the harbor of Valle Gran Rey ten minutes before your scheduled start time. With a small group of no more than ten passengers, board a traditional Canarian fishing boat and set off for sites known to be full of marine life. Your captain and your guide are working hand-in-hand with research programs to establish an ocean reserve dedicated to the protection of cetaceans, which you'll hear about as you sail.Respectful whale watching is paramount during this 4-hour tour, and the expert team on board will share their knowledge about what this means as you view the whales and dolphins in their natural habitat around the Canary Islands. Understand how the crew adapts the boat to the animals' behavior, so they feel comfortable being watched — they may even come up to the boat and ride in the bow wave.Sighting rates in springtime are almost 100%, but there are whales and dolphins to be seen during other months too. Each boat tour is different, as it is based upon the behavior of constantly moving wild animals. At the end of the four hours, return to shore with a new understanding of these beautiful animals — having engaged with them in a respectful way, on their own terms.
Full Day Tour of La Gomera
TUESDAY: The Tour of the Island: Together we explore the island by bus and thereby discover the most important landmarks of La Gomera. After a first stop at the Mirador de Palmarejo, the restaurant designed by César Manrique, we ride to the potterers of El Cercado, whom we’ll look over the shoulder. On we go via Chipude into the national park with direction to Hermigua. On our way we’ll take a short walk, afterwards we ride to the village of Agulo, the „Bombón de La Gomera“, situated on a plateau. On we go to the visitors’ centre of the island, where we have lunch together. Then we ride to the “holy” springs of Epina via Vallehermoso. A day full of impressions and contrasts ends with our return to Valle Gran Rey. Details: Ascent: 50 m Descent: 50 m Departure at: 9.30 a.m. Return to: appr. 5.00 p.m.
4 or 7-hour Experience on Sailboat from Valle Gran Rey
Physalia Excursions offers you a unique experience at sea, aboard the sailboat "Hecate" with base port in Valle de Gran Rey, just in front of the association of fishermen of Valle Gran Rey (Cofradía de Pescadores), west of the island of La Gomera, island known as Biosphere Reserve. You will enjoy sailing, the abundant marine fauna, snorkelling or kayaking in privileged places, where you can only access it from a boat. The sailboat has two double cabins and one single, bathroom with shower, lounge kitchen and all the amenities that can offer a sailboat of 43 feet. You can choose to do the 4-hour excursion, where you will have included the use of snorkelling equipment, kayak, cold drinks, as well as the beautiful sailing experience and enjoy the rich marine biodiversity of La Gomera waters, which include numerous species of birds, fish, invertebrates, turtles and marine mammals. On the other hand, if you prefer you can book the excursion for 7 hours, where you have more time, for bathing, anchoring in a bay, have a longer sailing and if the sea conditions allow it, you can also visit the Natural Monument of Organs, a magnificent basaltic formation located in the north of the island. On these longer trips, the boat anchors for lunch in beautiful and secluded bays, and while they prepare your meal, you can take a bath, do snorkel or kayaking. The captain, José, in addition to being an experienced skipper, is a graduate in Marine Science. He has worked on numerous environmental projects in the Canary Islands, Europe and America. He puts all his efforts, his experience and training as an oceanographer at the disposal of passengers, contributing to the excursions in a didactic way. We offer you a unique and exclusive experience at sea. Magnificent 43-foot sailboat. Enjoy the abundant marine fauna, snorkel and kayak.
1-day Experience in Sailboat from Valle Gran Rey
Physalia Excursions offers you a unique experience at the sea, aboard the sailboat "Hecate" with base port in Valle de Gran Rey, just in front of the Fishermen's association of Valle Gran Rey, west of the island of La Gomera, island known as Biosphere Reserve. You will enjoy sailing, the abundant marine fauna, snorkeling or kayaking in privileged places, where you can only access it from a boat. You'll have a chance to spend a night on board. The sailboat leaves in the afternoon for guests to watch the sunset at sea, you will sail to a beautiful bay with magnificent sea bed where you will enjoy a dinner under the stars and spend the night anchoring. In the morning, after breakfast and a swim you will return to the harbour with your eyes set on the sea in search of dolphins, eagles, turtles and other marine fauna. The boat has two double cabins and a single, bathroom with shower, lounge kitchen and all the amenities that can offer a sailboat of 43 feet. The captain, José, in addition to being an experienced skipper, is a graduate in Marine Science. He has worked on numerous environmental projects in the Canary Islands, Europe and America. He puts all his efforts, his experience and training as an oceanographer at the disposal of passengers, contributing to the excursion in a didactic way. Enjoy a unique and exclusive experience at sea. Spend an unforgettable night on board. Enjoy the abundant marine fauna, snorkel and kayak.
Exclusive Boat Trip for 5 people in La Gomera
Gomera Rent A Boat offers you an exclusive trip aboard a little boat along the coasts of the island of La Gomera with everything included. The boat is a Rodman 620 which has a spacious deck, easy handling and close cabin. Its weight (2.1 tons) increases its stability.The boat usually sets sail from the Playa de Santiago pier, although pick-up in Valle Gran Rey is possible if you ask the captain. Once the trip begins, you will be delighted with the incredible views of the island from the sea and you will see you can access wonderful areas of the island which are inaccessible by land.Regarding the trip itself, you have the possibility of deciding where to go with your captain. It is also up to you which activity you wish to do: fishing snorkelling or whatever you want. There are snorkelling equipments aboard.Drinks consist of wine and beer and the snacks include omelette, bread and “fuet”.The trip lasts 4 hours and ends in Playa de Santiago. The boat is 6 metres long and over 2 metres wide. You choose the route with the captain. You will have delicious snacks and drinks included.