Welcome to Valle Gran Rey

Bet you can’t make it all the way down to the shore without stopping at one of the lookout points to sigh at the natural beauty of the ‘Valley of the Great King’. A deep, green gorge running down to meet the island’s longest beach, this is La Gomera’s tourist epicentre. If you speak German you’ll feel right at home, as most services here are geared towards the many Germans in search of sunshine and nature. Talking of sunshine, it’s worth noting that when the rest of the island is soaking in a light drizzle the Valle Gran Rey can be happily lazing about working on its suntan.

