Welcome to The South

The sunniest part of La Gomera, the south is endlessly changing, from dry sunburnt peaks to lush banana-filled valleys, and from stern rocky coasts to silty black-sand beaches. This is where you’ll find the island’s two resort areas – the modest Playa Santiago and sprawling Valle Gran Rey. Heading here from San Sebastían on the TF-713, look out for the Mirador Roque de Agando (just after the turn off to La Laja). At 1182m, this looming volcanic rock 'needle', is the most impressive in the Canaries.