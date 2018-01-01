Welcome to Valverde

The only landlocked Canary capital, Valverde is a rather unremarkable town set atop a windy mountain ridge overlooking the Atlantic. Its low white houses aren’t as scenic as those balconied mansions of the other capitals, but when clouds don’t interfere, the town offers some pretty valley views. On rare clear days you can see Tenerife’s El Teide and La Gomera perfectly from the town centre. Even if you don’t stay here, you’ll probably have to pass through, as it’s the island’s centre of commerce and services.