Door County Kayak Tour

Your adventure begins on the beach of the beautiful Gordon Lodge waterfront resort! One of our knowledgeable and experienced guides will be there to welcome you and get you outfitted with a PFD and paddle. Once you are all properly outfitted, your guide will go walk you through a dry land paddle lesson. Next, you will get situated and comfortable in your Clear Bottom Kayak before heading out into the bay. Your kayak will allow you to see what’s going on under the water and give you an amazing view of the shipwrecks! Your guide will take you to explore shipwrecks, as well as the North Bay State Natural Area, a huge migratory area for birds. This area is rich with wildlife and famous for dragon fly sightings. Over 1.2 of the 1.5 million Whitefish in Lake Michigan spawn in North Bay every Fall, making the shallow bay popular for fishing. Your guide will take photos of you along your journey.The Door County sunset tour offers the same highlights the Shipwreck and Wildlife Tour does, plus a gorgeous sunset over North Bay. Avoid the boat traffic on the West side of the peninsula and join us on the lake side for a spectacular sunset. Tour meets 2 hours before sunset.