At the confluence of the Fraser and Thompson rivers, the area around Lytton has been inhabited by the Nlaka'pamux people for over 10,000 years. They call it Kumsheen, meaning 'river meeting.' It was originally known as 'The Forks' to Europeans, then renamed Lytton at the height of the gold rush in 1858 after Sir Edward Bulwer-Lytton, Britain's Secretary of State and the writer who coined the saying 'the pen is mightier than the sword.'

These days Lytton is a small but interesting town with a number of historic buildings and the surprising reputation as being the hottest spot in Canada during summer heat waves. The free Lytton Ferry connects First Nation communities on the west side of the river with Lytton township, while there is also pedestrian access via a walkway on the Canadian National Railway bridge crossing the river.