In the late 1960s, free-spirited boaters found Jost's shores, and Foxy built a bar to greet them. Soon folks such as Jimmy Buffett and Keith Richards were dropping by for a drink.
Despite its fame, Jost remains an unspoiled oasis of green hills fringed by blinding white sand. There's a small clutch of restaurants, beach bars and guesthouses, but little else.
Road Town Shore Excursion: Round-Trip Beach Transfer from Jost Van Dyke
Enjoy snorkeling in the warm, Caribbean Sea while in port in Road Town on this relaxing shore excursion! Depart from your cruise ship and hop on a bus for a ride to Tortola's west end. From there, take a ride in a water taxi to one of the British Virgin Islands’ most beautiful beaches.Spend time in the waters close to the shore of Jost Van Dyke, where you'll snorkel in crystal-clear Caribbean waters and see marine life up close. Once you've made it back to beach, you'll have time to relax on the white-sand, soak up the sun and enjoy the magnificent scenery.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Road Town port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Jost Van Dyke ATV Adventure from Road Town
After pickup from your Road Town hotel, board a private boat and make your way to Jost Van Dyke for an exciting ATV adventure tour! Arrive at Jost Van Dyke and receive a brief safety lesson from your experienced guide. Then, your ATV adventure begins! The ATVs are designed for you to explore off the beaten path. Journey through the remote island and drive up into the mountains, where you'll enjoy panoramic views of both the US Virgin Islands and British Virgin Islands.
Half-Day Private Charter from St John
Some of our guests like to sleep in a little later or want to get back to partake in the World Famous Saint John Happy Hour, so they prefer a half day charter. You can still hit a few great snorkel spots and a lunch spot or you can spend the day relaxing at Jost Van Dyke! It’s up to you! This is a private charter that can be customized to meet your needs and desires.You will be picked up in the morning or afternoon depending on the option that you choose. The half-day charters is 4 hours long and your captain will determine your charter based on where you want to go and the sea conditions at the time.If you prefer to spend your time snorkeling, your captain can find a lot of great spots in the USVI or if you want a relaxing day at Jost Van Dyke, he/she can quickly accomplish customs paperwork and get you over to your white sand beach where Painkillers await!
Amazing Yacht Day Trips in the Virgin Islands
Your trip begins at 8:30am with coffee, tea, juices and water. On the way to your selected destination, enjoy a delicious continental breakfast. Don't worry, there will be mimosa's and great bloody mary's too! Choose your destination for the day, either in the British Virgin Islands or St John in US Virgin Islands:Jost Van Dyke: The first stop is Great Harbor, home of the famous Foxy's bar; ladies there is a great gift shop here too! The next stop is one of the best on the island, Foxy's Taboo, for lunch (own expense). Next it's time for a short hike to the awesome "bubbly pool" for an exciting swim. Last stop is the beautiful, sandy beach in White Bay for a swim to Soggy Dollar Bar and the famous local drink "painkiller." Finally, it's time to cruise back home into the sunset!Norman Island: This trip is for anyone who likes snorkeling in the famous caves where the hidden pirate treasure was found and was the inspiration for Robert Louis Stevenson's book " Treasure Island." Next stop is Pirates Bight Restaurant for lunch (own expense) and relaxation on the beautiful sandy beach. We'll celebrate the day at the legendary "Willie T" for a drink and then cruise back home into the sunset!Virgin Gorda: This trip is one of the most amazing trips and is great for adventurous people. After arriving to Spanish Town, we'll take a "safari"(own expense) to the baths where you'll experience the worldwide known volcano rocks. Climbing between the massive granite boulders is an adventure you will never forget. After a nice relaxing swim on the beautiful sandy beach at Devil's Bay we'll walk on the trail back to the top of the baths for lunch (own expense) by the pool with a spectacular view. Now it's time to cruise back home into the sunset.Tortola-Cane Garden Bay: This spot is voted the best beach in Tortola for its palm lined beauty and its many restaurant choices where you can enjoy lunch (own expense). Swim, snorkel or just relax on this white sandy beach while sipping on your favorite drink. Down the road you can take a tour at the 200 year old historical Callwood Rum Distillery where you can taste authentic local rum. Finally, it's time to cruise back home.St John-Watermelon Cay: This is the most incredible snorkeling spot in USVI. After experiencing the beauty of the underwater world and relaxing on the sandy beach, we'll take you for a short hike to the old sugar plantation ruins on the top of the hill. Enjoy a breathtaking view of US and British Virgin Islands and a great spot to take some amazing pictures. As the day goes by, we cruise back home into the beautiful Caribbean sunset! On this trip lunch is served on the boat.
Fast-track Sailing Skipper Course - Virgin Islands
A typical itinerary for your fast-track Sailing Virgins skipper course (which may change according to conditions) looks like this:Sunday - Boat Familiarisation, Mooring TechniquesAt 9.30am everyone will meet at the Fish n Lime Inn, West End, Tortola. Boat safety briefings, food is put away, you're off! You sail to Sandy Cay and perfect your ball-mooring techniques. After lunch you have a swim in the perfectly clear water, explore the beautiful island and sail to the island of Jost van Dyke.Monday - Sailing Upwind I, Passage PlansThis morning you have your introduction to passage plans and upwind sailing. Guided by your instructor you will write your first passage plan and then adopt it to sail upwind to Cane Garden Bay, known for its legendary sunsets.Tuesday - Sailing Upwind II, NavigationYou work on some handy navigation techniques and as a team create your second passage plan. This passage will take you through some fascinating, reef-strewn water to Spanish Town, Virgin Gorda. On the way you stop at Marina Cay for lunch and possibly one of their famous "Painkiller" cocktails.Wednesday - Man Over-Board Procedures, DockingWith a very early start, you leave Spanish Town and head to the world famous rock formations of The Baths. Exploring the Baths early allows you to see it at its best: without other tourists. Plus it affords you plenty of time in the day to work on your sailing skills. Today you sail to the Bitter End Yacht Club, refining your alongside docking practice. On the way you learn a couple of techniques for Man Over-Board drills.Thursday - Sailing Downwind, Weather, ReefingUnderstanding weather is a crucial part of a sailor's skill-set. This morning starts with discussions around meteorology theory and how it is applied in real-life situations. This includes techniques to reduce your sail size (reefing), and how to do it fast, should you ever be surprised by a squall. Then you will have a lovely downwind sail to Trellis Bay.Friday - Exam day!Another Sailing Virgins examiner will board the boat in the morning and take you through your paces. All in the comfort of the Cooper Island Resort. This separation of instructor and examiner means you can receive tuition about areas that you may not quite have understood during the week. It makes for very thorough learning. It is unique to Sailing Virgins. Tonight is a post-exam celebration at the legendary (notorious?!) floating bar in Norman Island called Willy T.Saturday - Snorkel and back to baseA lazy morning, gentle snorkel and lovely sail back to the base, West End. Debrief and you're done! You are now an ASA 104 (or equivalent) qualified skipper.
Full-Day Cruise to Jost Van Dyke from St.Thomas and St. John
Join us aboard New Horizons II or Breakaway to spend the day at Jost Van Dyke in the BVI's. Our crew welcomes guests aboard with a light continental breakfast of fresh juices and muffins. Our first stop is tropical island, where guests will be provided with snorkel gear and instruction. After snorkeling, the boat makes it's way over to Great Harbour in Jost Van Dyke. Here guests will disembark on the dock and head over to Foxy's. Foxy's has something for everyone, from Caribbean BBQ, to microbrews and specialty cocktails, to seafood! Guests will then board the boat and motor a short distance to White Bay on Jost Van Dyke. Here, the Captain anchors a few feet off shore and guests swim ashore to the famous Soggy Dollar Bar, Home of the Original Painkiller. Here you can spend your soggy dollars or lounge on one of the many hammocks and unwind. Guests will climb aboard once again to clear into customs and then return to Sapphire Marina on St.Thomas