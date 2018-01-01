Amazing Yacht Day Trips in the Virgin Islands

Your trip begins at 8:30am with coffee, tea, juices and water. On the way to your selected destination, enjoy a delicious continental breakfast. Don't worry, there will be mimosa's and great bloody mary's too! Choose your destination for the day, either in the British Virgin Islands or St John in US Virgin Islands:Jost Van Dyke: The first stop is Great Harbor, home of the famous Foxy's bar; ladies there is a great gift shop here too! The next stop is one of the best on the island, Foxy's Taboo, for lunch (own expense). Next it's time for a short hike to the awesome "bubbly pool" for an exciting swim. Last stop is the beautiful, sandy beach in White Bay for a swim to Soggy Dollar Bar and the famous local drink "painkiller." Finally, it's time to cruise back home into the sunset!Norman Island: This trip is for anyone who likes snorkeling in the famous caves where the hidden pirate treasure was found and was the inspiration for Robert Louis Stevenson's book " Treasure Island." Next stop is Pirates Bight Restaurant for lunch (own expense) and relaxation on the beautiful sandy beach. We'll celebrate the day at the legendary "Willie T" for a drink and then cruise back home into the sunset!Virgin Gorda: This trip is one of the most amazing trips and is great for adventurous people. After arriving to Spanish Town, we'll take a "safari"(own expense) to the baths where you'll experience the worldwide known volcano rocks. Climbing between the massive granite boulders is an adventure you will never forget. After a nice relaxing swim on the beautiful sandy beach at Devil's Bay we'll walk on the trail back to the top of the baths for lunch (own expense) by the pool with a spectacular view. Now it's time to cruise back home into the sunset.Tortola-Cane Garden Bay: This spot is voted the best beach in Tortola for its palm lined beauty and its many restaurant choices where you can enjoy lunch (own expense). Swim, snorkel or just relax on this white sandy beach while sipping on your favorite drink. Down the road you can take a tour at the 200 year old historical Callwood Rum Distillery where you can taste authentic local rum. Finally, it's time to cruise back home.St John-Watermelon Cay: This is the most incredible snorkeling spot in USVI. After experiencing the beauty of the underwater world and relaxing on the sandy beach, we'll take you for a short hike to the old sugar plantation ruins on the top of the hill. Enjoy a breathtaking view of US and British Virgin Islands and a great spot to take some amazing pictures. As the day goes by, we cruise back home into the beautiful Caribbean sunset! On this trip lunch is served on the boat.