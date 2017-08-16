The easternmost Virgin floats just 12 miles away from its brethren, but you'll think you've landed on another planet. Anegada's pancake-flat, desert landscape looks that different, and its wee clutch of restaurants and guesthouses are that baked-in-the-sun mellow. Flamingos ripple the salt ponds, and ridiculously blue water laps at beaches with whimsical names such as Loblolly Bay and Flash of Beauty.

Read More

You've probably seen 'Anegada lobster' on menus throughout the islands. Indeed, this is where it's sourced. Dinners consist of huge crustaceans plucked from the water in front of your eyes and grilled on the beach in converted oil drums.

Some travelers find Anegada to be too sleepy. But if listening to waves and walking solitary beaches rank high on your list, this is your island. It’s a mysterious, magical and lonesome place to hang your hammock for a stretch.

Read Less