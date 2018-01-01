Welcome to Hrodna
If you're entering Belarus from northern Poland, or if you have extra time in the country, think about visiting Hrodna (Grodno in Russian). It was one of the few Belarusian cities that wasn't bombed during WWII, so it's rife with old wooden homes and, although it's a major city, it definitely has a 'big village' feel to it.
Sadly Hrodna didn't fare quite as well in the Soviet period, and many of its churches were torn down. Several have been rebuilt since independence and, together with a smattering of tsarist-era architecture, lend Hrodna its distinctly European character.
