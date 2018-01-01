Welcome to Feldkirch

On the banks of the turquoise Ill River, Feldkirch sits prettily at the foot of wooded mountains, vineyards and a castle-crowned hill. It’s a joy to stroll the well-preserved old town, which wings you back to late-medieval times with its cobbled, arcaded lanes, towers and pastel-coloured town houses. The town springs to life in summer with pavement cafes and open-air festivals.