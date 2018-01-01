Welcome to Zell am Ziller

Scenically located at the foot of knife-edge Reichenspitze (3303m), Zell am Ziller is a former goldmining centre. There’s now less sparkle and more swoosh about this rural and deeply traditional little village, with its fine skiing and thrilling 7.5km floodlit toboggan run. In summer, active types come to hike in the mountains or pedal up the Gerlos Alpine Rd to Krimml in the Hohe Tauern National Park.