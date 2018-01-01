St Veit was historically important as the seat of the dukes of Carinthia from 1170 until 1518. These days it’s a mildly interesting, mid-sized town with a lovely baroque square.

The highlight on the town square is the Gothic Rathaus from the 15th century, with its magnificent courtyard featuring sgraffito (a mural or decoration in which the top layer is scratched off to reveal the original underneath). St Veit's other main attraction is the Kunsthotel Fuchspalast. This surrealist structure was designed by mystical artist Ernst Fuchs, and has blue and red glass tiles in fantastical and astrological designs – a theme that you find throughout St Veit's best place to sleep.

