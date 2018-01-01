Welcome to Riegersburg

Located 50km southeast of Graz at Riegersburg and perched on a 200m-high rocky outcrop, Schloss Riegersburg is a hugely impressive 13th-century castle built for protection from invading Hungarians and Turks. Today it houses a Hexenmuseum on witchcraft, a Burgmuseum featuring the history of the Liechtenstein family, who acquired it in 1822, and an impressive collection of weapons. A war memorial is a reminder of fierce fighting in 1945, when Germans occupying the castle were attacked by Russian troops.

