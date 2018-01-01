Welcome to Semmering
Above the gorges of the Adlitzgraben rises a rock formation, which is called because of its many caves perforated wall. This mountain is a treasure of surprises. Surrounded by its outstanding neighbors Schneeberg, Rax and Semmering, this mountain is modest. But if you get lost there, you will be rewarded not only with an outstanding distance (near) view of the nearby rock mass, but also some special places. On our way, we are exploring one or the other gap in the Rock of the Lucked Wall, like the Falkenstein Cave.Hiking time: 2 hours | Difference in height: 130 meters | We are able to transport up to 6 persons by our own car!
Our bus takes us to Semmering and the Zauberberg valley station. We will take a cable car up onto Hirschenkogel, which affords a breathtaking view of the surrounding mountains. If you are feeling particularly adventurous, you can rent a mountain cart or “monster roller” for the trip back down. Next, you will learn about the fascinating history of the Semmering Railway and take a short walk to the famous viaduct view that once decorated the 20-schilling banknote. The last stop on our tour is Maria Schutz, a pilgrimage site dedicated to the Virgin Mary. At the end of our tour, we will treat you to a Krapfen – an Austrian doughnut-like specialty filled with apricot jam.