2-Hour Alpine Small-Group Hiking Tour along Luckerte Wand Mountain with Viewing Spots and Caves from Vienna

Above the gorges of the Adlitzgraben rises a rock formation, which is called because of its many caves perforated wall. This mountain is a treasure of surprises. Surrounded by its outstanding neighbors Schneeberg, Rax and Semmering, this mountain is modest. But if you get lost there, you will be rewarded not only with an outstanding distance (near) view of the nearby rock mass, but also some special places. On our way, we are exploring one or the other gap in the Rock of the Lucked Wall, like the Falkenstein Cave.Hiking time: 2 hours | Difference in height: 130 meters | We are able to transport up to 6 persons by our own car!