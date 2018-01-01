Welcome to North Stradbroke Island
There are only a few small settlements on the island, with a handful of accommodation and eating options – mostly near Point Lookout in the northeast. On the west coast, Dunwich is where the ferries dock. Amity is a small village on the northwestern corner. Much of the island’s southern section is closed to visitors due to sand mining.
Interestingly, North and South Stradbroke Islands used to be one single island, but a savage storm blew through the sand spit between the two in 1896.
Stradbroke Island Day Trip from Brisbane
After pickup in central Brisbane, travel by coach with your guide about 40 minutes to reach the ferry to North Stradbroke Island. Keep an eye out for dolphins on the 45-minute cruise across Moreton Bay to the island. When you arrive at the island, your friendly and experienced guide will show you the highlights. You’ll visit Brown Lake, named for the clear tea-colored water tinted by leaves from the surrounding forest. Relax on the lake’s white-sand beach or take a refreshing swim! Then head to the North Gorge Walk to Point Lookout, following your guide along a well-marked trail and boardwalk. Look for turtles, dolphins or manta rays swimming in the waters below you. At the Point, marvel at Whale Rock, where water sprays from the rock like a whale’s spout. You may even see the real thing when humpback whales migrate through these waters from May to October. The interior of the island is also home to native wildlife. Your guide will take you to spots where you can hope to see kangaroos lazing in the sun or koalas chomping on eucalyptus leaves. Next, visit Myora Springs, a picturesque fresh water spring surrounded by tropical forest. Myora Springs made history as the site of a significant colonial-era battle between the military and local Aborigines. Throughout the day, you’ll make stops in several small developed areas, including Cylinder Beach, the historic town of Dunwich, and the fishing village of Amity. Enjoy an included lunch, plus breaks for morning and afternoon tea (own expense). After a thorough introduction to the highlights of the island, enjoy free time (about 1 hour) at Cylinder Beach to explore at your leisure. At the designated time, rejoin your group for the return trip to Brisbane.
Gold Coast Jet Ski Safari, Optional Stradbroke Island Upgrade
30min SafariShort and sweet safari, gives you a good taste of Jet Ski adventure and a brief look at the beautiful Gold Coast Waterways.1 hour Safari: 12-miles (20km)Non Stop Fun - Adventure to South Stradbroke Island and past scenic sights such as Wave Break Island, Soverign Island, Browns Inlet etc. 1.5 hour Safari: 24-miles (40km) plus a stop on South Stradbroke IslandSouth Straddie Adventure - safari through tropical Gold Coast waterways and stop off at South Stradbroke Island for refreshments, or on a Sunday morning indulge in a buffet breakfast (additional AUD$17pp). 2.5 hour Safari: 49-miles (80km) plus a stop on South Stradbroke IslandThe ultimate safari, this trip has it all - adventure through hidden islands, meandering Jet Ski paradises, dense mangroves and flood plains, and all the way to North Stradbroke Island. Head back down to South Stradrboke Island for a bite to eat or some refreshments. Please note that the Jet Skis can be twin shared at no extra cost, the price is per jetski. All safaris are lead by experienced guides for the purpose of navigation, your safety and to ensure you have a great time. The times of each safari varies each day depending on the tidal movements. Please contact your local operator after booking to choose a departure time that works for you.
Gold Coast Water Bike 3-Hour Small-Group Experience with Meal
Meet your guide and depart from Biggera Waters to begin your unique and fun filled adventure. Your water bike’s first stop is at South Stradbroke Island. On the way across the Broadwater you will admire the beauty of Wave Break Island, its surroundings, and the beautiful marine life that inhabits the area. Upon arrival to one of the world’s purest and largest sand Islands, the friendly team of Stradbroke Island will be waiting for you. After landing your water bikes you will embark on a four-wheel drive excursion across South Straddie. Keep your eyes open as you may even spot some wallabys, a species only found on this prestigious island. As the four-wheel drive approaches the surfing side of the island, you will admire a breathtakingly beautiful landscape filled with 13.67 miles (22kms) of pristine white sand. With the view of North Stradbroke Island on one side and Gold Coast’s skyscrapers on the end of the horizon, you will feel privileged to be stepping on these lands. Beach biking along South Straddie’s golden highway, fishing, beach soccer, and racquets are some of the activities you will be able to enjoy while on the Island. Next, the friendly staff will prepare a delicious waterfront Aussie BBQ breakfast (morning tour) or an authentic Aussie BBQ lunch (mid-morning tour) right there on the beach. Feel free to relax under the shades whilst admiring this unique hidden gem. Afterwards, return to your water bike and embark on the journey back to the launch point. Remember to take advantage and enjoy the glass-bottom viewing experience that your water bike offers.
Small-Group 3-Course Progressive Dinner Experience in Brisbane
Your driver/guide will pick you up at your hotel between 4:30pm-4:45pm. Sit back and relax as you travel in a Mercedes Benz to the bayside suburb of Cleveland for your first stop of the evening. Gaze at the uninterrupted views of North Stradbroke Island, Peel Island and Moreton Bay while you enjoy your entrée at The Lighthouse restaurant, located on the ocean’s edge. Here you will have the opportunity to taste some of Australia's premier seafood.Next, you will travel to the inner city for your main course at Spicers Balfour Kitchen at New Farm. Participate a unique dining experience that includes some of the best Australian produce.Your evening continues at a rooftop bar or from nearby Wilson’s Outlook where you will get a different perspective on the city.Delight your tastebuds with dessert at The Summit Restaurant located at Mt Coot-tha Lookout, the highest point in Brisbane.After dessert, check out the 360° views of Brisbane before being returned to your hotel by 10pm.
Meeanjin to Minjerribah: Stradbroke Island Indigenous Culture Cruise from Brisbane
You are invited to immerse yourself in Indigenous culture; cruise traditional Yuggera & Quandamooka lands & waters accompanied by local Aboriginal guides, dine on a seasonal, native-taste inspired menu prepared by a local Indigenous chef, experience Aboriginal song and dance, stories and traditional arts - Yura!, welcome to Meeanjin to Minjerribah Indigenous Culture Day Cruise.The day starts at Meeanjin (the Aboriginal word for Brisbane), as you take part in the ancient Aboriginal ceremony of stating our business to, and being welcomed by, the local First Nation - Brisbane’s traditional occupants, the Yuggera People. As you enjoy the natural and man-made wonders of Yuggera Country, Yuggera guides, from the internationally-acclaimed Nunukul Yuggera Dance Company, share Dreaming stories of their river, its cliffs and flood plains.From Maiwar leave traditional Yuggera Country and cruise into Quandamooka waters (Moreton Bay) on our way to Minjerribah (North Stradbroke Island). As the glorious Quandamooka waters unfold around us and Minjerribah’s sand hills beckon, join in traditional Aboriginal experiences such as an intimate weaving circle, speaking a local Aboriginal language, didgeridoo playing and appreciating Indigenous artefacts.At Minjerribah - Yura! You are welcomed by the Quandamooka People with a traditional smoking ceremony. It is apparent we are in a remarkable place, the world’s second largest sand island.Our day, including lunch, is catered by specialist Quandamooka chef, Kieron Anderson. Fresh local seafood and Quandamooka tastes of native bush honey, also known as sugarbag, and pandanus palm fruit are supplemented with indigenous flavours sourced from further afield such as quandong, kangaroo, emu egg and native finger lime.After lunch just enjoy the view or join in optional activities like boomerang throwing, a guided cliff-top gorge walk and wildlife sighting. Then it’s off to tranquil Bummiera (Brown Lake), a fresh water tea-tree lake, where the Yulu- Burri-Ba Dance Group will interpret traditional Quandamooka songs.After a unique day in a unique place, enjoy a leisurely return cruise to Yuggera Country (Brisbane city). Aboriginal artwork and gifts can be purchased.• Departing from: River Outlook Pontoon, Parkland Blvd, Brisbane (directly below the Wheel of Brisbane)• Arrive at 8:45am for 9:00am departure• Returning to River Outlook Pontoon at 5:00pm• Morning/Afternoon Indigenous native-taste platters served on board• Indigenous native-tastes lunch including fresh local seafood served at Mooloomba (Point Lookout)• Photo opportunities - wildlife, dance, scenery• Aboriginal arts and gifts available for purchase onboard on return• Coffee/Drinks for purchase onboard