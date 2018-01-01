Stradbroke Island Day Trip from Brisbane

After pickup in central Brisbane, travel by coach with your guide about 40 minutes to reach the ferry to North Stradbroke Island. Keep an eye out for dolphins on the 45-minute cruise across Moreton Bay to the island. When you arrive at the island, your friendly and experienced guide will show you the highlights. You’ll visit Brown Lake, named for the clear tea-colored water tinted by leaves from the surrounding forest. Relax on the lake’s white-sand beach or take a refreshing swim! Then head to the North Gorge Walk to Point Lookout, following your guide along a well-marked trail and boardwalk. Look for turtles, dolphins or manta rays swimming in the waters below you. At the Point, marvel at Whale Rock, where water sprays from the rock like a whale’s spout. You may even see the real thing when humpback whales migrate through these waters from May to October. The interior of the island is also home to native wildlife. Your guide will take you to spots where you can hope to see kangaroos lazing in the sun or koalas chomping on eucalyptus leaves. Next, visit Myora Springs, a picturesque fresh water spring surrounded by tropical forest. Myora Springs made history as the site of a significant colonial-era battle between the military and local Aborigines. Throughout the day, you’ll make stops in several small developed areas, including Cylinder Beach, the historic town of Dunwich, and the fishing village of Amity. Enjoy an included lunch, plus breaks for morning and afternoon tea (own expense). After a thorough introduction to the highlights of the island, enjoy free time (about 1 hour) at Cylinder Beach to explore at your leisure. At the designated time, rejoin your group for the return trip to Brisbane.