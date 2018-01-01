Welcome to Lamington National Park
The two most accessible sections of the park are Binna Burra and Green Mountains, both reached via long, narrow, winding roads from Canungra (not great for big campervans). Binna Burra can also be accessed from Nerang.
O'Reilly's Lamington National Park and Tree Top Canopy Tour
Experience the incredible beauty of Queensland’s Lamington National Park, a World Heritage-listed site, on this day trip from Brisbane or Gold Coast. The main attraction of the tour is O’Reilly’s Rainforest Retreat, an idyllic, family-owned property in the heart of Lamington National Park, where rainforest activities abound. On the drive up Mt Tamborine, stop at Gallery Walk, a collection of arts and crafts shops, where you can shop for jewelry, paintings, and ceramics, by local artisans or just stretch your legs.On arrival at O’Reilly’s Rainforest Retreat, you’ll be enchanted by the lush surroundings and the calls of native birds including the rare Alberts Lyrebird, Bowerbirds, Wedge Tailed Eagles, plus the beautiful King Parrots in their hundreds. Spend approximately two-and-a-half hours at O’Reilly’s with free time to participate in the rainforest activities like bird-feeding, bush-walking and the ever-popular treetop canopy walk, as well as time to enjoy lunch at the cafe (if option selected).The treetop canopy walk is a series of nine suspension bridges approximately 45 feet (16 meters) above the ground. As you stroll through the treetops, your guide will accompany you, providing information about the beautiful trees, vines, flowers, birds and wildlife that make up the rainforest.From Mount Tamborine, you can also see fantastic views of the rainforest and on a clear day the shimmer of the Pacific Ocean. On the journey back down the mountain, you will stop an alpaca farm where you can pet and take photos of the alpacas.Your day trip comes to an end as you are returned to your hotel in either Brisbane or Gold Coast. (Please Note: The alpaca farm is closed on Tuesdays. As an alternative to visiting the alpaca farm an additional stop will be made at a famous lookout point for incredible views and plenty of photo opportunities.)
2-Day O'Reilly's Lamington National Park Tour
Day 1: Brisbane / Lamington National Park (D)Depart Brisbane and climb high above the surrounding coastal plain to the cool, quiet rainforests of Lamington Plateau. Visit Mount Tamborine with its spectacular panoramic views of the Gold Coast and glistening waters of the blue Pacific Ocean. Enjoy an opportunity for morning tea and a leisurely walk in the fresh mountain air. From here, head toward the 'Green Mountains' of O'Reilly's.Along the way, enjoy a stop at the Gallery Walk Retail Precinct, where the Mount Tambourine Winery and Homestead is located. Treat your taste buds to a wine tasting of the region's blends (own expense) before rejoining your guide and continuing toward O'Reilly's. After checking into O'Reilly's Rainforest Guesthouse, the rest of the afternoon is free to enjoy this natural wonderland. The Lamington National Park offers 160 kilometers of walking tracks to over 500 waterfalls and panoramic mountain lookouts. Experience temperate beech forest high on the border ranges, warm sub-tropical rainforest and dry eucalypt forest of the lower valleys. One of the most popular strolls is the Tree Top Walk, a series of nine suspension bridges which takes the visitor high into the rainforest canopy. Two observation decks, the highest 30 meters (100feet) above the ground, with commanding view of life in the tree tops. In the evening, enjoy a rendezvous with the wildlife and take a walk to Glow Worm Gully, or spotlight around the Guesthouse. Finish off the day with an included dinner. Overnight Accommodation: O'Reilly's Rainforest Guesthouse - Mountain View Room Day 2: Lamington National Park / Brisbane (B)After breakfast, select your own itinerary, with the option of a guided bushwalk, or perhaps a 4WD adventure trip onto the Lamington Plateau. Alternatively, view the ancient Antarctic Beech trees together with a multitude of flora and fauna. Then in the afternoon, opt to return down the range and visit a unique Alpaca farm. After sightseeing at your leisure, your driver will pick you up mid-afternoon. Travel through Canungra, the old sawmilling town that is now home of the Australian Army's Jungle Warfare Training Centre. Arrive back into Brisbane with a desire to return to the spectacular beauty of the 'Green Mountains.'
Cooking Class at Wild Lime Cooking School
A 90 minute scenic drive from both Brisbane and the Gold Coast in the food producers region The Scenic Rim. This gives you close proximity to fantastic local produce - you are in for a taste sensation! A Wild Lime Cooking School Class includes: tea or coffee on arrival, a two hour hands on cooking class, a three course lunch with local wine, afternoon tea and recipes and menus from the day. It is a relaxed and convivial environment. You will leave with a new knowledge of the local Australian ingredients and how they can be used in traditional cuisines. Inspiring, educational but most of all fun! All set in the Lost World Valley kitchen overlooking the World Heritage Listed Mountains of Lamington National Park!
Gold Coast Lamington National Park Tour
We leave the Gold Coast and head west making our way towards Green Mountains, with a short break at the inland town of Canungra. This small town is considered the gateway to the mountains which include Green Mountains, Mt Tamborine and Binna Burra Section of Lamington National Park.Leaving Canungra we make our way up to the Green Mountains Section of Lamington National Park (also often referred to as O’Reilly’s, a well known rainforest retreat). Upon arrival we commence our first walk of the day to Morans Falls Lookout where we can enjoy a bite to eat whilst taking in the view. During our walk we can enjoy massive Strangler Figs, Brush Box trees as well as a chance to see exotic wildlife including the rare Albert’s Lyrebird.Now we take a short 5 minute drive before arriving at O’Reilly’s Rainforest Retreat area. We grab some bird feed and present ourselves for the daily bird-feeding of magnificent species such as the King Parrot and the playful Crimson Rosellas. This is a great fun activity that will leave you with birds on your shoulders, arms, head and anywhere else they can land.Then we make our way to the famous Tree Top Walk, 15 metres in the air, 180 metres long using 9 suspension bridges to make our way amongst the rainforest canopy. Did someone say “Exciting”! This short but captivating experience is sure to spark the imagination. For the braver traveler there are also view points that you can climb for a better view of the canopy.After coming back to earth we hop in the vehicle for a short 5 minute drive to commence our Python Rock Walk. This nice easy walk through the forest brings us out to a viewing platform that takes in the sites of the west. We also get a different view of Morans Falls that we visited earlier in the day and the edge of the Lost World section of Lamington National Park.After returning from Python Rock we once again hop in the vehicle for the 15 minute drive to Kamarun Lookout where we will enjoy a tasty lunch over looking the expanse of the eastern ranges. After lunch we head back down to Canungra for a short travel break before making our way home to the Gold Coast. Remember to make your day with us more memorable we will take photos for you as requested and then email them to you when you get home.
The Gold Experience
Option 1:We leave the Gold Coast and make our way towards Green Mountains (also referred to as O’Reilly’s, a well known rainforest retreat). Upon arrival we commence our first walk of the day to Morans Falls Lookout where we can enjoy a bite to eat whilst taking in the view. During our walk we can enjoy massive Strangler Figs, Brush Box trees as well as a chance to see exotic wildlife including the rare Albert’s Lyrebird.Now we take a short 5 minute drive before arriving at O’Reilly’s Rainforest Retreat area. We grab some bird feed and present ourselves for the daily bird-feeding of magnificent species such as the King Parrot and the playful Crimson Rosellas. This is a great fun activity that will leave you with birds on your shoulders, arms, head and anywhere else they can land.Then we make our way to the famous Tree Top Walk, 15 metres in the air, 180 metres long using 9 suspension bridges to make our way amongst the rainforest canopy. Did someone say “Exciting”! This short but captivating experience is sure to spark the imagination. For the braver traveler there are also view points that you can climb for a better view of the canopy.After coming back to earth we commence our Python Rock Walk. This nice easy walk through the forest brings us out to a viewing platform that takes in the sites of the west. We also get a different view of Morans Falls that we visited earlier in the day and the edge of the Lost World section of Lamington National Park.After returning from Python Rock we drive to Kamarun Lookout where we will enjoy a tasty lunch over looking the expanse of the eastern ranges before making our way home.Option 2:We will make our way to the Springbrook Plateau to treat ourselves to Purling Brook falls. Take it easy as we explore the lookout areas and gentle walks around the top of the falls or select a tour option that lets us guide you to the bottom of the falls and across the suspension bridge.Leaving the falls we make a short drive to the Best of All Lookouts. Walk amongst trees so old that they now only grow in very selected regions that have been isolated by a climatic change thousands of years ago. Step out of the forest to the lookout platform and see views that are simply breath-taking.Now we move off the plateau to Natural Bridge, where constantly running mountain waters have created this unique landscape for us and the rare glow worms to enjoy. This is one of the most requested areas to visit in all of Queensland.We then make our way to Mt Tamborine. Meander through stunning rainforest to Cameron Falls enjoying terrific sights and sounds. After completing our falls exploration we head across to Curtis Falls for our final walk of the day. The falls provide a beautiful backdrop for photos as well as habitat for the secretive Platypus (one of the most unique animals on earth).