The Gold Experience

Option 1:We leave the Gold Coast and make our way towards Green Mountains (also referred to as O’Reilly’s, a well known rainforest retreat). Upon arrival we commence our first walk of the day to Morans Falls Lookout where we can enjoy a bite to eat whilst taking in the view. During our walk we can enjoy massive Strangler Figs, Brush Box trees as well as a chance to see exotic wildlife including the rare Albert’s Lyrebird.Now we take a short 5 minute drive before arriving at O’Reilly’s Rainforest Retreat area. We grab some bird feed and present ourselves for the daily bird-feeding of magnificent species such as the King Parrot and the playful Crimson Rosellas. This is a great fun activity that will leave you with birds on your shoulders, arms, head and anywhere else they can land.Then we make our way to the famous Tree Top Walk, 15 metres in the air, 180 metres long using 9 suspension bridges to make our way amongst the rainforest canopy. Did someone say “Exciting”! This short but captivating experience is sure to spark the imagination. For the braver traveler there are also view points that you can climb for a better view of the canopy.After coming back to earth we commence our Python Rock Walk. This nice easy walk through the forest brings us out to a viewing platform that takes in the sites of the west. We also get a different view of Morans Falls that we visited earlier in the day and the edge of the Lost World section of Lamington National Park.After returning from Python Rock we drive to Kamarun Lookout where we will enjoy a tasty lunch over looking the expanse of the eastern ranges before making our way home.Option 2:We will make our way to the Springbrook Plateau to treat ourselves to Purling Brook falls. Take it easy as we explore the lookout areas and gentle walks around the top of the falls or select a tour option that lets us guide you to the bottom of the falls and across the suspension bridge.Leaving the falls we make a short drive to the Best of All Lookouts. Walk amongst trees so old that they now only grow in very selected regions that have been isolated by a climatic change thousands of years ago. Step out of the forest to the lookout platform and see views that are simply breath-taking.Now we move off the plateau to Natural Bridge, where constantly running mountain waters have created this unique landscape for us and the rare glow worms to enjoy. This is one of the most requested areas to visit in all of Queensland.We then make our way to Mt Tamborine. Meander through stunning rainforest to Cameron Falls enjoying terrific sights and sounds. After completing our falls exploration we head across to Curtis Falls for our final walk of the day. The falls provide a beautiful backdrop for photos as well as habitat for the secretive Platypus (one of the most unique animals on earth).