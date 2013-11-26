Welcome to Gold Coast Hinterland
Gold Coast Hot Air Balloon Ride with Champagne Breakfast
If you've always wanted to go floating in a hot air balloon, come and experience the best balloons and the best ballooning experience at the best price! Yes, this Hot Air Ballooning including Champagne breakfast tour comes highly recommended, which is why it is Australia's most popular balloon ride. The spectacle of balloons being inflated at dawn is always surprising and definitely impressive. Did you know the balloons are as tall as a ten storey building? Take off gently and experience the romance and wonder here, floating over the scenic rim of the Gold Coast hinterland. You will be flying with Australia's biggest and most experienced ballooning company, and with the newest state of the art ballooning equipment. After landing, join the friendly team at O'Reillys Grand Homestead for a freshly cooked hot breakfast, with Champagne of course! Relax in historic surroundings and enjoy a freshly cooked full hot Aussie breakfast of bacon, eggs and sausage with fresh fruit platters, cereals, muffins and pastries, coffee, teas and juices. Time is allocated to stroll the landscape gardens, visit the Cellar door and inspect the Vineyard. A fantastic morning!
Gold Coast, Canal Cruise, Burleigh Heads National Park Tour
Your tour takes you through the central Gold Coast to see Palazzo Versace, Marina Mirage and the beautiful Broadwater Canal. Visit Pacific Fair Shopping Centre, one of Australia's top five shopping centers. View the spectacular coastline from Coolangatta, looking north to the stunning high-rise architecture of Surfers Paradise. You'll take a two-hour canal cruise on Broadwater Canal and learn to catch a crab and enjoy your scrumptious seafood lunch. You'll visit Burleigh Heads which is world renowned for it's spectacular surfing conditions and watch surfers as they glide along the waves. You will then drive through the beautiful Gold Coast Region for through Varsity Lakes, Robina and Advance town to admire the Gold Coast Hinterland as you drive through these towns. Relax on your return drive, where your your tour concludes with a drop off at your original departure point.
Deluxe Gold Coast Hot Air Balloon with Sparkling Wine Breakfast
Float like a cloud as you witness the sunrise climbing over the unforgettable panorama of the Gold Coast skyline on a 60min Deluxe Hot Air Balloon Flight with Balloon Aloft Gold Coast. Watch the sun reflecting off the myriad of canals and waterways and view the surrounding forest covered mountains of the Gold Coast hinterland - this is truly the most spectacular hot air balloon ride in Australia.During your flight you will feel no wind, simply because you have become the wind - this is the unique sensation of hot air ballooning. You will be transported on an aerial nature walk by the world's oldest and most romantic form of flight. Allow our pilots to gently navigate you through the wondrous adventure of flight in a hot air balloon.After the exhilaration of flying effortlessly above the Gold Coast skyline, it's time to gently wind down with a sumptuous champagne buffet breakfast at the award winning Chelo's Restaurant.During breakfast you will be presented with your personalised flight certificate as a memento of your hot air balloon ride experience, with Balloon Aloft Gold Coast. Complimentary roundtrip hotel transfers are included from Surfers Paradsie and Broadbeach hotels and resorts.
Mt. Tamborine Tour from Brisbane: Curtis Falls, Rainforest
Pickup is at your Brisbane inner city accommodation at 8.00 am. The vehicle is a 7 seater Hyundai for a more personal tour. This tour will take you to Mt Tamborine in the Gold Coast hinterland. The first waterfall you visit is Curtis Falls which is a short 10 min walk from the carpark through the ancient rainforest.You then travel to the Cedar Creek Winery where you will enjoy an informative talk as well as viewing these beautiful Glow-worms which have been specially bred and are in their own little cave. At one of the scenic lookouts you will have a delicious complimentary morning tea picnic with your choice of coffees, teas, a selection of Aussie biscuits, cheese and crackers, fruit and fruit juices.You will then dropped off at your accommodation for your convenience.