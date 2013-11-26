Gold Coast Hot Air Balloon Ride with Champagne Breakfast

If you've always wanted to go floating in a hot air balloon, come and experience the best balloons and the best ballooning experience at the best price! Yes, this Hot Air Ballooning including Champagne breakfast tour comes highly recommended, which is why it is Australia's most popular balloon ride. The spectacle of balloons being inflated at dawn is always surprising and definitely impressive. Did you know the balloons are as tall as a ten storey building? Take off gently and experience the romance and wonder here, floating over the scenic rim of the Gold Coast hinterland. You will be flying with Australia's biggest and most experienced ballooning company, and with the newest state of the art ballooning equipment. After landing, join the friendly team at O'Reillys Grand Homestead for a freshly cooked hot breakfast, with Champagne of course! Relax in historic surroundings and enjoy a freshly cooked full hot Aussie breakfast of bacon, eggs and sausage with fresh fruit platters, cereals, muffins and pastries, coffee, teas and juices. Time is allocated to stroll the landscape gardens, visit the Cellar door and inspect the Vineyard. A fantastic morning!