Grand Pacific Drive, Southern Highlands Private Tour

You will get an early start at 7:30 am and drive down past the Royal National Park, the oldest national park in Australia. You'll stop at Stanwell Tops for stunning views over the spectacular rugged Southern Coastline. You will continue along the scenic coastal road, known as the Grand Pacific Drive, and visit the Sea Cliff Bridge. Jutting out from the cliff face and majestically sweeping over the waters of the Pacific, this is one of the South Coast’s most photogenic experiences. You will take the short 15 minute walk, look down into the crystal clear aqua waters and you might see one of the massive manta rays which are prevalent in the area. Then, you'll visit two very different but delightful seaside towns of the region. You'll enjoy a morning tea stop (at own expense) at the boutique township of Thirroul. This charming area is popular for its beautiful beaches, magnificent views, buzzing café culture and thriving artistic community. Thirroul is where English writer D.H. Lawrence wrote much of his novel “Kangaroo” in 1922.Next, you'll stop in Kiama and take a trip to its famous blowhole. The natural rock formation routinely spouts sea water 20 meters into the air. This beautiful town is rich with seaside history and sports an impressive lighthouse dating from the 1880’s.Leaving the coast behind you, you'll head inland and begin your climb to Mt Cambewarra Lookout. You'll have the option of savoring a café lunch (at own expense) while looking out over the panoramic views across nearby farmlands, the Shoalhaven River and out over the South Coast beaches, right up and down the east coast. The lookout provides 145km of incredible views and is 678 meters (2,225ft) above sea level.Then you'll take a scenic drive on the South Coast as you travel from the top of Cambewarra Mountain to the delightful Kangaroo Valley, claimed by many to be the most beautiful valley in Australia. You'll continue through this lush countryside to the breath-taking Fitzroy Falls. You'll take an easy walk along the rain forest track to very top of these falls. This is a spectacular national park experience. In addition to the sight of the magnificent waterfall, you may be able to hear lyrebirds singing on the track. This native bird is noted for its unusual ability to mimic both natural and artificial sounds from its environment. Continuing your journey through some of the most delightful scenery in New South Wales, you'll head deep into the Southern Highlands. You'll visit the charming Georgian village of Berrima, and take time to explore the many local craft and produce stores. You might get the chance to have a cold drink (at own expense) at the oldest licensed hotel in the country.After a big day out from the coast to country, you'll sit back and relax on the leisurely drive back to the big smoke.