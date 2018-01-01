Welcome to Royal National Park
This wonderful coastal park, protecting 15,091 hectares and stretching inland from 32km of beautiful coast, is the world's second-oldest national park (1879).
Wollongong Tandem Skydiving from Sydney
Make your way to the drop zone in Stuart Park, located just one hour south of Sydney CBD. Alternatively, get picked up at North Wollongong railway station or from selected locations around Sydney including Coogee Beach, Bondi Beach, Kings Cross or the Wake Up! Sydney Hostel.Start with professional training from a qualified tandem master and learn what to expect on your skydive. After you suit up — the gear includes a harness and skydiving goggles — settle into the plane for a quick flight. Spectators can hang out in the viewing area to watch the skydivers, or even fly up with you for an additional fee (advise upon booking). When you reach maximum altitude, psych yourself up for a jump that has you free-falling for 60 seconds at insane speeds. When your tandem master pulls the parachute cord, you'll float under a colorful canopy for an additional 5- to 7-minute parachute ride to the ground. It's a good time to catch your breath and soak up the coastal views of Wollongong, the Southern Sydney beaches, Royal National Park and Illawarra. You’ll land next to one of the best surfing beaches in New South Wales. You'll be close to cafes, restaurants, cycling and walking paths, swimming pools, picnic and BBQ facilities, Wollongong Harbour and more if you want to hang out. Alternatively, take provided transportation back to the North Wollongong railway station or Sydney.Each sky diver receives a commemorative skydive certificate. You can also buy video and photo packages.
Figure 8 Pools and Royal National Park from Sydney
Explore the Royal National Park or as the locals like to call it, the ‘Nasho’, on our Eco-Adventure Tour from Sydney and explore this spectacular area just 37 Km (23 miles) and only 45 minutes south of Sydney. Visit one of Illawarra's best lookout spots, also known internationally as a major hang gliding point at Bald Hill Lookout for spectacular coastal views. Hike along part of the Coast Track (worlds 2nd oldest National Park) through coastal heathland rainforest in the Royal National Park. Take in the beautiful scenery and coastal views along the 6km return (3.7 mi) trek spotting native wildlife and birds along with whales and dolphins off the coast during the whale migration season. The hike includes steep sections, uneven terrain, rock hopping and requires a medium to high level of fitness. Visit Burning Palms Beach and see the heritage listed Coastal Shacks and learn about the local area and how the shacks came to be. Rock hop across the headlands to reach the Figure 8 Pools and spend some time to explore this spectacular area, swim in naturally formed rock pools of all sizes and shapes including the famous Figure 8! Grab your insta-famous #figure8pools photo too while you are here! After the hike back, indulge in a healthy picnic lunch with a selection of wraps and nibbles and visit a little slice of paradise called Wattamolla where the lagoon and beach are all at your fingertips. Take a walk up to Providential Point Lookout if you like, enjoy panoramic views and see the impressive sandstone cliffs and headlands surrounding the local area. After a big hike and day of adventure, sit back and relax as we pump some good tunes and make our way out of the Royal National Park and back to Sydney for our 1 drop off.
Sydney South Coast Photography Tour including the Royal National Park
New South Wales' Royal National Park offers tremendous opportunities for landscape and seascape photography, with its cliffs and sea views. The ancient coastline that was created by a string of volcanoes 240 million years ago provides a variety of shapes, colors, and textures amid its many panoramas. Your tour starts with pickup from the Sutherland Railway Station for the drive to Royal National Park, stopping for photo ops at Audley on the Hacking River. Keep your camera handy, as your photographer-guide picks out some of the best locations throughout the journey.Continue to the village of Bundeena on Port Hacking, a pristine area worth a few photographs, and then enter the park using the Coastal Track and walk half a mile (800 meters) to the sandstone cliffs for sunrise or early-morning-light photography. Move on to Wattamolla with its inlet and lagoon, and discover a waterfall, beaches, and lookouts. Then continue through the park and its rainforests to Otford and the start of the Coastal Track. View the park coastline—to the south you can see Kiama and the city of Wollongong with its picturesque harbor, beaches, and small fishing fleet. From Otford, you'll stop at Stanwell Park in the Northern Illawarra for refreshments (own expense). Stanwell Park is a surfing beach with a small kiosk surrounded by a picturesque village, where you can rest, stretch, and take a few shots.Next up is the unique Seacliff Bridge, which follows the cliff face over rock platforms often frequented by fisherman. Then visit Wombarra with its surfing beaches, rock platforms, and a cemetery on the coast, perfect for coastal photography. Your last destination for the day is Wollongong for photography, sightseeing, and refreshments at a cafe on the harbor (own expense). Your tour ends with return to the pickup point at Sutherland, or catch the train through the national park direct to Sydney, a lovely journey in itself.Wildlife note: At the right time of the year, you might see whales migrating north to mate off the Queensland coast. Pods of southern right and humpback whales can be seen frolicking close to shore during the months of May, June, and July, when they swim just off the beaches and cliffs of Royal National Park. With luck, you may also see the resident pair of white-bellied sea eagles hunting and diving to catch food.
Grand Pacific Drive from Sydney
Our Grand Pacific Drive is part of the 140 kilometre award winning coastal drive beginning with us meeting you at a Central city location. We head south via the Royal National Park along some of the worlds most stunning roads and scenery. Meander through the Royal National Park before sweeping over the Sea Cliff Bridge along the Grand Pacific Drive then walk along the Grand Pacific Bridge and listens to the crashing ocean waves below. We cruise past some of the best local beaches in the Illawarra and South Coast region and then stop rest and grab a quick drink at one of old pubs and reflect the history of the miners who once drank here after a hard days work..A two hour stop at a wildlife park so you can get up close with our kangaroos, koalas and emus. This park is nestled on 16 picturesque acres of manicured gardens, Symbio is home to all your Australian animal favourites as well as a large range of amazing exotic animals, which include Sumatran tigers, cheetahs, ring-tailed lemurs, red pandas, meerkats, small monkeys and more. Enjoy marvellous walking trails that open up to remote lagoons and gorgeous waterfalls that reflect our great aussie outdoors. You may even see a deer or rock wallaby as we pass by.Our guide is a professional photographer who will give you tips and advice to capture postcard perfect images of a memorable day in the Australian countryside. We supply snacks and cool drinks in a scenic aussie outdoor location and you will travel in comfort with a small group.The tour returns to the city Central so you have a quick and easy return to your hotel location.What Can You ExpectEnjoy our aussie countryside away from the citySee our kangaroos, koalas and much moreRoyal National Park and Illawarra region driveOcean beaches, spectacular lookouts and bush trailsLocal guide with local knowledgeA two hour wildlife park experienceWalk the Grand Pacific Bridge and breathe the ocean salt spray..Plenty of time to embrace every moment, every amazing view.Photography tips and the best spots to shoot fromAir conditioned comfortable travel with a small group
Grand Pacific Drive, Southern Highlands Private Tour
You will get an early start at 7:30 am and drive down past the Royal National Park, the oldest national park in Australia. You'll stop at Stanwell Tops for stunning views over the spectacular rugged Southern Coastline. You will continue along the scenic coastal road, known as the Grand Pacific Drive, and visit the Sea Cliff Bridge. Jutting out from the cliff face and majestically sweeping over the waters of the Pacific, this is one of the South Coast’s most photogenic experiences. You will take the short 15 minute walk, look down into the crystal clear aqua waters and you might see one of the massive manta rays which are prevalent in the area. Then, you'll visit two very different but delightful seaside towns of the region. You'll enjoy a morning tea stop (at own expense) at the boutique township of Thirroul. This charming area is popular for its beautiful beaches, magnificent views, buzzing café culture and thriving artistic community. Thirroul is where English writer D.H. Lawrence wrote much of his novel “Kangaroo” in 1922.Next, you'll stop in Kiama and take a trip to its famous blowhole. The natural rock formation routinely spouts sea water 20 meters into the air. This beautiful town is rich with seaside history and sports an impressive lighthouse dating from the 1880’s.Leaving the coast behind you, you'll head inland and begin your climb to Mt Cambewarra Lookout. You'll have the option of savoring a café lunch (at own expense) while looking out over the panoramic views across nearby farmlands, the Shoalhaven River and out over the South Coast beaches, right up and down the east coast. The lookout provides 145km of incredible views and is 678 meters (2,225ft) above sea level.Then you'll take a scenic drive on the South Coast as you travel from the top of Cambewarra Mountain to the delightful Kangaroo Valley, claimed by many to be the most beautiful valley in Australia. You'll continue through this lush countryside to the breath-taking Fitzroy Falls. You'll take an easy walk along the rain forest track to very top of these falls. This is a spectacular national park experience. In addition to the sight of the magnificent waterfall, you may be able to hear lyrebirds singing on the track. This native bird is noted for its unusual ability to mimic both natural and artificial sounds from its environment. Continuing your journey through some of the most delightful scenery in New South Wales, you'll head deep into the Southern Highlands. You'll visit the charming Georgian village of Berrima, and take time to explore the many local craft and produce stores. You might get the chance to have a cold drink (at own expense) at the oldest licensed hotel in the country.After a big day out from the coast to country, you'll sit back and relax on the leisurely drive back to the big smoke.
Grand Pacific Trike or Harley Davidson Tour
This tour will take you through Sydney's Royal National Park, the oldest National Park in the world. We will have a brief stop at Bald Hill to view the Pacific Ocean and beautiful coastline below and maybe catch a glimpse of a hang glider or two. After the break we will continue the tour over the spectacular Sea Cliff Bridge and travel through the numerous small towns and villages that dot the coast. When we arrive at the township of Bulli we can stop for coffee or tea at the Bulli Beach Cafe before returning home via Bulli Pass and the Old Princes Highway. Photo stops are essential so bring your camera.