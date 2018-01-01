Welcome to Yeghegnadzor
An overgrown country town built on twisting lanes that wind into the hills, Yeghegnadzor (yeh-heg-nadzor) is the peaceful administrative centre of Vayots Dzor. The town is a mainly Soviet-era confection of wide civic spaces and tufa apartment blocks, with few local industries or businesses; most locals rely on remittances or agriculture for their income. There isn’t much to see in the town itself, but it does make a good base from which to explore the region – you could easily spend a couple of days here while visiting Noravank and the Yeghegis Valley.
There are shops and ATMs scattered along Narekatsky and Momik Sts.
Top experiences in Yeghegnadzor
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.