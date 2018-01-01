Welcome to Yeghegnadzor

An overgrown country town built on twisting lanes that wind into the hills, Yeghegnadzor (yeh-heg-nadzor) is the peaceful administrative centre of Vayots Dzor. The town is a mainly Soviet-era confection of wide civic spaces and tufa apartment blocks, with few local industries or businesses; most locals rely on remittances or agriculture for their income. There isn’t much to see in the town itself, but it does make a good base from which to explore the region – you could easily spend a couple of days here while visiting Noravank and the Yeghegis Valley.

