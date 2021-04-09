Named after the lance that pierced Christ’s side at the crucifixion (a shard is now on display at the museum in Etchmiadzin), this World Heritage–listed…
Garni & Geghard
Less than an hour's drive from Yerevan are two of Armenia's most precious gems – the Parthenon-like Garni Temple originally built in the 1st century as well as the 12th-century Geghard Monastery, which is carved out of a rock face. The two sites make up the most popular day trip from the capital and can get extremely busy in summer. Staying the night isn't necessary, but doing so will give visitors ample time to see the beautiful World Heritage–listed Azat Valley, which is coupled with Unesco's Geghard listing and includes the Symphony of Stones rock formation.
Explore Garni & Geghard
- Geghard Monastery
Named after the lance that pierced Christ’s side at the crucifixion (a shard is now on display at the museum in Etchmiadzin), this World Heritage–listed…
- GGarni Temple
Built by Armenia’s King Trdat I in the 1st century AD, this Hellenic-style temple set on the edge of a gorge overlooking the Azat River was dedicated to…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Garni & Geghard.
See
Geghard Monastery
Named after the lance that pierced Christ’s side at the crucifixion (a shard is now on display at the museum in Etchmiadzin), this World Heritage–listed…
See
Garni Temple
Built by Armenia’s King Trdat I in the 1st century AD, this Hellenic-style temple set on the edge of a gorge overlooking the Azat River was dedicated to…