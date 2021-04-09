Less than an hour's drive from Yerevan are two of Armenia's most precious gems – the Parthenon-like Garni Temple originally built in the 1st century as well as the 12th-century Geghard Monastery, which is carved out of a rock face. The two sites make up the most popular day trip from the capital and can get extremely busy in summer. Staying the night isn't necessary, but doing so will give visitors ample time to see the beautiful World Heritage–listed Azat Valley, which is coupled with Unesco's Geghard listing and includes the Symphony of Stones rock formation.