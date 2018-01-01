Welcome to Sisian

Sisian sits on a high plateau where it snows as late as March or April. The autumn ends early here too. It has a core of early-20th-century buildings and is divided into two districts by the wide Vorotan River. The town's buildings are poorly maintained, unemployment is high and the river is often full of rubbish – a sad fate for a place that was prosperous and proud in the Soviet era.

