Welcome to Jermuk
The town is entered via a bridge spanning a deep gorge high above the Arpa River; turn left at the end of the bridge, and then right at the small lake to reach the Hyatt Place Jermuk hotel, Gallery of Waters, and Jermuk Armenia Hotel and Health Spa.
10-Day Exploration of Armenia and Nagorno Kharabagh
Day 1: (D only)Arrival at Zvartnots International airport, pick up to your 3-star hotel (one of the best ranked hotels in Yerevan), and welcome dinner.Day 2: (B/L/D)After breakfast you will be taken to Garni pagan temple which is the only pagan temple remaining in Armenia, then afterwards is a visit to Gegard monastery, one of the UNESCO World Heritage sites. Lunch will be at Geghard Gorge with a fantastic view and then back to the hotel in Yerevan.Day 3: (B/L/D) Breakfast at the hotel then a trip to Tsakhkadzor (Valley of Flowers), a very famous resort in the summer and winter. You'll then continue your trip to Sevan Lake, where you'll stay overnight in Sevan or Tsaghkadzor (a 4-star hotel)Day 4:(B/L/D) Breakfast at the hotel then to Noratus, which is the biggest crosstone yard (2500 Khachkars). Then onwards to Selim Qarvansaray. Lunch will be provided where you can relax on the river bank, then on to Jermuk (overnight in Jermuk in a 3-star hotel).Day 5: (B/L/D)After breakfast at the hotel, you will be taken to the Jermuk waterfall and water gallery, and afterwards move to Goris. Afterwards, you'll be travelling to the Old Goris caves at night (this is optional). At the end of the day, you'll be staying overnight in Goris in a 4-star hotel.Day 6:(B/L/D)After breakfast, you'll move on to one of the most exciting days of the tour. You'll visit Tatev monastery , which is the biggest monastery complex in Armenia; to get there, you'll use the longest cable car in the world. After lunch with a breathtaking view of Tatev Gorge, the group will continue to Nagorno Kharabagh. On the road, you will visit the city of Shoushi, the capital Stepanakert, and then to Vank village. Overnight will be at the 4-star hotel right at the mountain with clean fresh air and gorgeous views.Day 7:(B/L/D)In the morning enjoy a traditional village breakfast with natural products from the region. Then you'll visit one of the most beautiful monasteries, Gandzasar, that translated means a treasure mount and fully deserves its name. Then back to Goris for the overnight stay again. Day 8:(B/L/D) After breakfast, you'll travel to Noravank monastery and have lunch there at the monastery overlooking a view of the cliffs. Afterwards you'll be taken to Khor Virap and then back to the 3-star hotel in Yerevan.Day 9:(B/L/D)Free day in Yerevan to peruse the city at your leisure. Day 10: (B only)The tour program is over, and you'll be transported from the hotel to the airport. Please note: The tour includes breakfast, lunch and dinner (except on Days 1 and 10), plus hotel accommodation for the whole period.
Explore the South of Armenia in 5 days
Day1: Pick up from the airport and transfer to the hotel. Short sightseeing tour in Yerevan, during which you’ll get acquainted with the capital of Armenia. Tour to the only pagan temple left in Armenia – Garni. Nowadays the ruins of the royal palace and the bathroom with a stunning mosaic work can be found near the temple. Tour to Geghard monastery, which is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Back to Yerevan. (L) Day2: Breakfast at the hotel. Tour to one of the three holy places in Armenia, Khor Virap monastery. Tour to Areni, a village in the Vayots Dzor province of Armenia best known for its wine production. Then comes Noravank, 13th-century Armenian monastery. Overnight in Jermuk. (L) Day3: Tour in spa city Jermuk. Then comes Khndzoresk, famous for its canyon with picturesque rock formations and ancient cave settlement. The artificial caves, some of which are currently used as stables and warehouses, used to be inhabited till the 1950s. Here the 160-meter long swinging bridge connects the two banks of the village, old and new Khndzoresk. You'll visit the Armenian Stonehenge - Karahunj. Overnight in Goris. (D) Day4: Tour to Tatev, 9th-century Armenian Apostolic monastery. The monastic complex stands on the edge of a deep gorge of the Vorotan River. To get to the monastery we'll take the cable car Wings of Tatev, that holds the record for longest non-stop double track cable car. Tour to Lake Sevan, the largest body of water in Armenia and the Caucasus region, and one of the largest freshwater high-altitude lakes in Eurasia. On our way we'll visit Selim, which is the best preserved of all medieval caravanserais in Armenia, Noratus, medieval cemetery with a large number of early khachkars and Sevanavank monastery. Overnight in Sevan. (D) Day5: Tour to Tsaghkadzor, the ski resort, with forests and an ancient monastery Kecharis (11-13th centuries). Tsaghkadzor is one of the places in Armenia, where people go in summer to get away from the city life and the heat, for the fresh air in the mountains. In winter, the town is completely overtaken by skiers and people who just want to relax and enjoy the snow and scenery. The name of the city literally means “valley of flowers” or “flower canyon”. During the tour the ropeway will be optional. Transfer to the airport. (L)
Armenia and Nagorno - Karabakh in 8 days
Day1: Pick up from the airport and transfer to the hotel. City tour in Yerevan, during which you’ll get acquainted with the capital of Armenia. If wanted, museums can be included into the programme. (L) Day2: Breakfast at the hotel. Tour to one of the three holy places in Armenia, Khor Virap monastery, to Areni, a village in the Vayots Dzor province of Armenia best known for its wine production, Noravank, 13th-century Armenian monastery. Overnight in Jermuk. (L) Day3: Breakfast at the hotel. Tour in spa city Jermuk. Then comes Khndzoresk, famous for the 160-meter long swinging bridge and caves. You'll visit the Armenian Stonehenge - Karahunj. Tour to Tatev, 9th-century Armenian Apostolic monastery. The monastic complex stands on the edge of a deep gorge of the Vorotan River. To get to the monastery we'll take the cable car Wings of Tatev, that holds the record for longest non-stop double track cable car. Overnight in Goris. (D) Day4: Breakfast at the hotel. Tour to Nagorno-Karabakh, to Shoushi which has religious and strategic importance, housing the Ghazanchetsots Cathedral, the church of Kanach Zham, Shoushi fortress, Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque, etc., Stepanakert, the capital and the largest city of the Nagorno-Karabakh. Overnight in Stepanakert. (D) Day5: Breakfast at the hotel. Tour to 13th - century monastery Gandzasar, Dadivank monastery. Overnight in Sevan. (D) Day6: Breakfast at the hotel. Tour to Lake Sevan and Sevanavank the monastic complex located on the peninsula. Tour to spa city Dilijan usually called Armenian Switzerland or Little Switzerland by the locals. Overnight in Yerevan. (L) Day7: Breakfast at the hotel. Tour to the only pagan temple left in Armenia – Garni. Nowadays the ruins of the royal palace and the bathroom with a stunning mosaic work can be found near the temple. Tour to Geghard monastery, which is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Overnight in Yerevan. (L) Day8: Breakfast at the hotel. Tour to Etchmiadzin, one of the three saint places in Armenia. We will also visit St. Gayane and St. Hripsime churches, Zvartnots Cathedral. Cathedral and Churches of Etchmiadzin and the Archaeological Site of Zvartnots are included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. Transfer to the airport. (L)
South Gates of Armenia!
This package will give you opportunity to- Day 1:Enjoy the night beauty of capital Yerevan: Opera, Cascade, Republic Square.- Day 2:Learn about ancient Yerevan (Erebuni), founded a few decades earlier than Rome than you can visit Yerevan Brandy Factory tasting unique assortments of brandy and learn about production. In the evening you will have an opportunity to visit Byurakan Observatory, look at the stars and return to Yerevan: duration 6-7 hours.- Day 3:Visit one of the world's largest freshwater lake in Armenia - the lake Sevan, which is located at 1,900 meters above the sea. You will visit unique Sevanavank than you can see the Noratus's famous Khachkars - overnight in Jermuk: duration 7-8 hours.- Day 4:Ecotour in the mountains of Jermuk - Jeep Tour – meal at the same place, lamb's knifing and armenian barbecue, tasting of local products, optional horse riding, return to the Jermuk in the evening: duration - all day.- Day 5:Visiting Armenian Stonehenge, then by the world's longest funicular railway you can reach the Monastery of Tatev - overnight in Goris: duration 6-7 hours.- Day 6:Visit to Noravank's beautiful complex, than visit to one of the Armenia's vine-growing and wine-making centres of Areni, where you will discover the world's oldest wine-making shop (Areni - I cave) dating back to Eneolit period. Here is also found the world's oldest leather shoe. You will participate in wine production process, will do wine tasting. On your way back to the Yerevan you will visit the monastery of Khor Virap with its unique sceneries: duration 8-9 hours.- Day 7:Visit one of the world's most important Christian centre Etchmiadzin and you will see unique Christian cultural heritage: duration 3-4 hours.
16-Day Tour of All of Armenia
Day 1: Arrive at Zvartnots International airport. Transferred to 3* hotel. Evening Welcome Dinner at Armenian National Show. Day 2: Garni Pagan Temple and Geghard Monastery. Day 3: Visit Ejmiatsin Cathedral and Saint Hripsimé Church before moving to Zvartnots. Day 4: Visit Tsisternakaberd genocide memorial and Matenadaran manuscripts museum. Vernisaj for the afternoon. Day 5: Visit Amberd where you will see the Armenian Alphabet Monument, move to Stepanavan, Lori Berd and Stepanavan Dnepropark. Overnight in Stepanavan. Day 6: Visit Tumanyan Museum, Qobayr and the Haghpat Monastery. Overnight in Dilijan. Day 7: Visit Monastery Goshavanq and enjoy lunch at Parz Lich. Overnight in Tsaghkadzor. Day 8: Visit Tsaghkadzor Cable car before enjoying Tea/coffee in the mounts. Walk through the forest to Sevan Lake Sevanavanq. Overnight in Tsaghkadzor. Day 9: Visit Noratus and Selim Qarvansaray. Overnight at Jermuk. Day 10: Visit Jermuk waterfall and enjoy a massage. Lunch in Jermuk on the river bank. Visit Aters to see special cars (optional). Ride the Jermuk Cable road, have dinner in the mount. Overnight in Jermuk Day 11: Visit Shaqe waterfall, Halidzor. Lunch at Tatevatun, before taking the Tatev wings Cable Car to Tatev monastery. Overnight in Goris. Day 12: Trip to Khndzoresk moving bridge and caves. Return to Goris. Optional walking tour to Old Goris village at 21:00. Day 13: Noravanq monastery, lunch at Noravanq. In the afternoon visit Areni winery, then visit Khor Virap before going back to Yerevan. Day 14: Free day in Yerevan Day 15: 19:30 Faraway party at Havana restaurant before transferring to airport.
Khor Virap monastery-Areni -Norvank -Tatev-Goris 1night 2 days
1st day The tour will start 08:00 Am and first stop will be Khor Virap monastery ,besides the monastery here is the closest and the best place to enjoy the view to mount Ararat. te tour will be continued to Areni winery with a possibility of degustation and shopping. The tour will be continued to Jermuk mineral waters resort . visiting the water gallery and park, we'll move to waterfall of Jemruk then the city Goris, where we'll have an overnight in a hotel (4*) . Lunch /dinner on the way or in Goris.2nd day08:30 breakfast at hotel 09:30 we'll move to "wings of Tatev" which is the longest cable car in the world and regirded in the book of Guinness World Records . Using the cable car we'll visit one of the most beatiful sites of Armenia -Tatev monastery complex. Then we'll move to Noravank monastery complex . enjoy the fantastic view to red cliffs, and the monastery in a harmony with nature. There is a possibility to have the lunch near by with traditional Armenian tonri khorovats ( bbq made in underground stove) . Returning to Yerevan