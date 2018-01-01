10-Day Exploration of Armenia and Nagorno Kharabagh

Day 1: (D only)Arrival at Zvartnots International airport, pick up to your 3-star hotel (one of the best ranked hotels in Yerevan), and welcome dinner.Day 2: (B/L/D)After breakfast you will be taken to Garni pagan temple which is the only pagan temple remaining in Armenia, then afterwards is a visit to Gegard monastery, one of the UNESCO World Heritage sites. Lunch will be at Geghard Gorge with a fantastic view and then back to the hotel in Yerevan.Day 3: (B/L/D) Breakfast at the hotel then a trip to Tsakhkadzor (Valley of Flowers), a very famous resort in the summer and winter. You'll then continue your trip to Sevan Lake, where you'll stay overnight in Sevan or Tsaghkadzor (a 4-star hotel)Day 4:(B/L/D) Breakfast at the hotel then to Noratus, which is the biggest crosstone yard (2500 Khachkars). Then onwards to Selim Qarvansaray. Lunch will be provided where you can relax on the river bank, then on to Jermuk (overnight in Jermuk in a 3-star hotel).Day 5: (B/L/D)After breakfast at the hotel, you will be taken to the Jermuk waterfall and water gallery, and afterwards move to Goris. Afterwards, you'll be travelling to the Old Goris caves at night (this is optional). At the end of the day, you'll be staying overnight in Goris in a 4-star hotel.Day 6:(B/L/D)After breakfast, you'll move on to one of the most exciting days of the tour. You'll visit Tatev monastery , which is the biggest monastery complex in Armenia; to get there, you'll use the longest cable car in the world. After lunch with a breathtaking view of Tatev Gorge, the group will continue to Nagorno Kharabagh. On the road, you will visit the city of Shoushi, the capital Stepanakert, and then to Vank village. Overnight will be at the 4-star hotel right at the mountain with clean fresh air and gorgeous views.Day 7:(B/L/D)In the morning enjoy a traditional village breakfast with natural products from the region. Then you'll visit one of the most beautiful monasteries, Gandzasar, that translated means a treasure mount and fully deserves its name. Then back to Goris for the overnight stay again. Day 8:(B/L/D) After breakfast, you'll travel to Noravank monastery and have lunch there at the monastery overlooking a view of the cliffs. Afterwards you'll be taken to Khor Virap and then back to the 3-star hotel in Yerevan.Day 9:(B/L/D)Free day in Yerevan to peruse the city at your leisure. Day 10: (B only)The tour program is over, and you'll be transported from the hotel to the airport. Please note: The tour includes breakfast, lunch and dinner (except on Days 1 and 10), plus hotel accommodation for the whole period.