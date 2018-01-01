Welcome to Tsaghkadzor
From the Yerevan Hwy, the access road goes through the town of Hrazdan and continues up to the village's central square. From the square, take Khachatur Kechavetsi St uphill to the Kecharis Monastery, a complex comprising the Surp Grigor Church (1003), an attached 13th-century gavit, the small Surp Nishan chapel (1051) and a 13th-century katoghike cathedral.
The road straight up from the monastery leads to the ski base where you can take the ropeway up the mountain. This operates year-round. You can hire ski equipment at the ski base or from Kecharis Hotel.
The forests around the base of the mountain provide some nice walks, especially in late spring and early summer when the wildflowers are blooming. Horse riding can be organised through Kecharis Hotel.
