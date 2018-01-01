Welcome to Villa la Angostura
It’s worthwhile stopping by in summer for lake cruises and walks in the small but incredibly diverse Parque Nacional Los Arrayanes, and because this is the southern starting point for the breathtaking trip along the Ruta de los Siete Lagos.
The village consists of two distinct areas: El Cruce, which is the commercial center along the highway, and La Villa, nestled against the lakeshore, 3km to the south. Though La Villa is more residential, it still has hotels, shops, services and, unlike El Cruce, lake access. Puerto Manzano, in La Villa, is where boats leave for tours to the Parque Nacional Los Arrayanes.
Top experiences in Villa la Angostura
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Villa la Angostura activities
Bariloche Sightseeing Tour
The area around Nahuel Huapi Lake is known for its picturesque beauty -- reminiscent of the Swiss Alps with A-frame chalets, St Bernard dogs and pretty flower boxes. On this coach tour through the Bariloche Lakes District, take in the scenic alpine meadows and pristine forests of beech, cypress and pine. See stunning scenery amid lakes full of trout, salmon and perch, and enjoy knowledgeable commentary from your guide as you ride in a comfortable coach through this incredible region. Half-Day Tour (morning or afternoon): After pickup from your hotel, enjoy a day’s drive covering about 37 miles (60 km) of stunning territory. First, head out on the road that skirts the shores of Nahuel Huapi Lake. After six miles (10 km) you’ll reach Cerro Campanario (Belfry Hill), where you can disembark to take pictures with incredible vistas of several lake and mountain landmarks. Then, continue on to experience the quiet beauty of the Llao Llao Peninsula. When you reach the Llao Llao Peninsula, stop in Puerto Panuelo, a small port along the Nahuel Huapi Lake. Admire the San Eduardo Chapel, an elegant wooden structure by architect Alejandro Bustillo, who built several masterpieces in this region including the spectacular Llao Llao Hotel. Next, continue along the scenic route past Lopez Bay and Lopez Hill to Clover (El Trebol) Lagoon before your guide returns you to your hotel. Full-Day Tour:On your full-day coach tour, travel 155 miles (250 km), starting with a drive along the Limay River past Rincon Chico, Rincon Grande and the Amphitheater, a gorgeous area of clear waters and quiet beaches surrounded by craggy mountains. Continue to the Enchanted Valley (Valle Encantado) with its amazing rock formations, then on through Confluencia and Cuyin Manzano. Gauchos (cowboys) and their families settled the rustic hamlet of Cuyin Manzano before the national park was established. The residents sell handmade crafts such as knives with bone handles, wool clothing and rugs. Next, follow the road across the Minero River to the incredibly scenic Traful Lookout, perched on a sheer cliff three miles (5 km) above Lake Traful. After taking pictures and enjoying the view, continue to the charming lakeside hamlet of Villa Traful, where you can eat lunch (own expense) and browse the shops. Afterward, pass the sandy lakeside beaches of Puerto Arrayan and Portezuelo as you rejoin the Seven Lakes Road and head to Villa La Angostura. Considered one of Argentina’s loveliest towns, Villa La Angostura is a popular town on the north side of Nahuel Huapi Lake. The work of architect Alejandro Bustillo gives the town a lot of its charm, as does the natural setting. After a stop in Villa La Angostura, your guide and coach will take you back along the scenic roadway to your hotel in Bariloche.
Bariloche Circuito Grande, Gardens of Paradise Guided Tour
After picking you up from your hotel in the center of Bariloche, we will start our journey on National Route 40, along the Limay River. Crossing the western end of Nahuel Huapi Lake, teh river is a natural border between the provinces of Rio Negro and Neuquen. Reach the Rincon Grande, lining up the famous Amphitheatre looking like a large roman Circus. The path then continues through the Enchanted Valley where peculiar rock shapes made it famous. Some of them are called: god finger, sentry, express train, Siamese etc. Going on a few kilometers, meet the confluence between Traful and Limay rivers, before crossing the bridge over Traful River. Taking left on National Route 65, the path takes you through hills and valleys, where Cuyin Manzano and Mining are found. Crossing a beautiful forests cohiues, meet Traful Lake, 4 kms before reaching the same name village. On the edge of a 70 meters cliff, above Traful Lake, the village offers a stunning natural viewpoint. Reach Puerto Bayberry Portezuelo and connect with National Route 234 and Ruta de los Siete Lago (Route of the Seven Lakes). Along the shores of Lake Drafty, follow the way south, through a dense forest , to reach the intersection with Villa La Angostura and National Route 231. Passing through Puerto Manzano, take a road with several elevations and finally arrive at Huemul Peninsula, from where you will had back to Bariloche to arrive around 06:00 pm at your hotel. During this 10 hours excursion, you will always be accompanied by a professional and bilingual guide, explaining you the history and secrets of this beautiful regions, known as the Gardens of Paradise.Around lunch time, we will stop and your guide will advise you on the best places to eat according to your preferences.
Villa La Angostura Day Trip from Bariloche
Enjoy a scenic drive to Villa La Angostura after pickup from your Bariloche hotel. En route to this traditional mountain village, nestled in the narrow Quetrihué Peninsula in northern Patagonia, relax as you listen to onboard commentary from your knowledgeable guide. When you reach La Angostura, take in the vivid natural landscape, including deep lakes and vast mountain skies that merge in a spectrum of violet, indigo and green. Pass by the shores of Nahuel Haupi Lake, and enjoy breathtaking views of emerald forests against soaring Andes mountains covered in snow. Feel the harmony and tranquility of this mountain retreat, a popular vacation spot for local families who come for rest and recreation such as fishing, skiing and hiking in the open terrain.As you stroll through the mountain village with your guide and small group, take in the presence of Patagonian trees such as coihues and ñires. In spring or summer seasons, listen to the sweet song of local birds like the diuca and bandurria. If you visit in winter, walk through fallen leaves and scattered snow among resilient mountain flowers such as amancays and mutisias. Your guide will point out the town’s alpine architectural style where charming houses and quaint shops are all designed from wood. Enjoy free time in the village center for meals at a local restaurant (own expense), or browse for artisanal products like chocolate, beer and trout – caught from the Correntoso River – before return transport to your Bariloche hotel.
Road of the Seven Lakes to Villa La Angostura
Your 10-hour round-trip driving tour along the Road of the Seven Lakes to Villa Angostura departs in the morning from your San Martin de los Andes hotel. Meet your guide, who will take your small group through some of the region’s most significant natural and cultural sites. In fact, this route is considered one of the most stunning circuits in Argentina, due to its brilliant colors and views of the majestic Andes Mountains.Once aboard your comfortable minivan, set off into the foothills of the Andes, as your guide enlightens you with bits of history and insight about the surroundings. You'll trace the rim of Lago Lácar (Lácar Lake) for 2.5 miles (4 km), then venture into an ancient oak and cypress forest, where much of your journey continues.Stop at Pil-Pil, a breathtaking viewpoint belonging to the indigenous Mapuche community. Making your way through the succession of hills, you'll reach 7,217 feet (2,200 meters) in elevation. Expect to see waterfalls and more picturesque lakes, such as Machonico, Hermoso, Escondido and Villarino, as you make photo stops throughout Lanín National Park.Stop at Correntoso Lake’s scenic shores for snacks such as fried cakes, queso casero (cheese) or ham (own expense), made by the Mapuche community of Quintupurai. Continue to Small Mirror Lake (Lago Espejo Chico) and Bodega Ruca Malen, passing bridges, an old inn and tranquil rivers, and see views that extend as far as Chile from the Espejo Grande viewpoint. After 6.2 miles (10 km), your small group arrives at Villa La Angostura, a village with a shopping center, a historical diplomatic residence called El Mesidor and the Bahia Manzano hotel. Enjoy a leisurely meal at one of the exceptional restaurants in the village (own expense) before heading back to your hotel in San Martin de los Andes.