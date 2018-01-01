San Martin de los Andes Mountain Bike Adventure

After a hotel pickup by minivan in San Martin de los Andes, head out on one of two possible routes for your mountain bike tour. Your transport zips you to a high starting point, allowing you to enjoy a journey that meanders downhill. There may be some gentle hills and long stretches of pedaling along the way — but the views make it worthwhile! Before you start, you’ll be paired with a mountain bike and receive a safety briefing. Then, at the end of your 3- to 4-hour ride, board your minivan and arrive back at your hotel in the early evening. Cerro Chapelco Tour:If your guide selects this route (based on the weather conditions), begin at Mount Chapelco, a site that towers some 6,496 feet (1,980 meters) above sea level, and attracts visitors from all over the world for its first-class ski resort and bounty of year-round outdoor activities. Admire the lenga forests that surround Mount Chapelco, and glimpse snow-covered Lanín Volcano, straddling the border of Argentina and Chile, that breaks high above the rest of the Andes mountain range. Cross streams and cycle through the forests of Arrayanes with its cinnamon-colored trees. When you reach Arrayanes viewpoint, be wowed by sweeping views of San Martin de los Andes, the forested Andes mountains and Lake Lácar, spanning 21 square miles (55 sq km) wide. Piedra de Trompul Tour:Your biking journey for this route begins inside Lanín National Park at Piedra de Trompul, which means ‘Chief’s stone’ in the indigenous Mapuche language. Learn from your guide about the local legend behind the pointed rock formation and then cycle along a high plateau, up and down hills, and through forests of massive coihue trees. In the hills high above Lake Lácar, pass local Mapuche communities and continue on wooded fire roads down to the lake. Enjoy lakeside views during the final leg of your ride.Please note: A minimum of two people per booking is required.