Welcome to Neuquén
There are two reasons to stop in Neuquén – the wealth of paleontological sites in the surrounding area, and the excellent wineries just out of town. The town itself is a pleasant one, with its wide, tree-lined boulevards, liberal smattering of leafy, green plazas, good dining scene and worthwhile art museum.
At the confluence of the Río Neuquén and the Río Limay, Neuquén is the province’s easternmost city. Most travelers hit Neuquén en route to more glamorous destinations in Patagonia and the Lake District – the town is the area’s principal transport hub, with good connections to Bariloche and other Lake District destinations, to the far south and to Chile. Paved highways go east to the Río Negro valley, west toward Zapala and southwest toward Bariloche.
Top experiences in Neuquén
