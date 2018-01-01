Welcome to Junín de los Andes

A much more humble affair than other Lake District towns, Junín’s a favorite for fly-fishers – the town deems itself the trout capital of Neuquén province and, to drive the point home, uses trout-shaped street signs. A couple of circuits leading out of town take in the scenic banks of the Lago Huechulafquen, where Mapuche settlements welcome visitors. Outside of peak season, these circuits are best done by private vehicle (or by bicycle, if you're incredibly enthusiastic), but travel agents based here offer reasonably priced tours. Junín is also a good base for exploring the main sections of Parque Nacional Lanín.