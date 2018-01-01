El Bolson Day Trip from Bariloche

After pickup from your hotel, ride aboard a comfortable coach for 75 miles (120 km) along a scenic route, which skirts Gutierrez, Mascardi and Guillelmo lakes. Continue through Pampa del Toro and Cañadon de la Mosca with stunning views of the entire valley, and listen to commentary by your local guide as you travel through the gorgeous countryside to El Bolson. With its fertile soil and mild climate, El Bolson produces an abundance of fruit -- such as apples, pears, cherries, raspberries and strawberries -- as well as hops, which are made into a variety of foods and beer. Taste these and other delicious products at shops in town and enjoy a healthy lunch at one of El Bolson’s establishments (food and beverage not included). Explore the popular outdoor market where local artists showcase a variety of leatherwork, woodwork and clothing for sale, as well as edible goods. Enjoy the relaxed atmosphere and friendly welcome of this charming town, declared an ‘ecological municipality’ for its artisan markets, natural foods restaurants and organic farms – developed since hippies from Buenos Aires began moving to El Bolson in the ‘60s.After exploring the bounty of El Bolson – an excellent base for outdoor activities such as hiking, fishing and horseback riding, cross into Chubut province, just three miles (5 km) away. View Pitriquitron Hill, which has a small ski resort and excellent hiking trails, and see Las Golondrinas Farm located there. Your guide will return you to your hotel after a full day enjoying the abundance of El Bolson and the surrounding valley.