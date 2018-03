Welcome to Caviahue

On the western shore of Lago Caviahue, the ski village of Caviahue lies at the southeast foot of the smokin' Volcán Copahue. Backed against snow-tipped mountains, dotted with umbrella-like araucaria pines, Caviahue could hardly be more picturesquely situated, and is growing rapidly, too, with ski chalets popping up like mushrooms after rain. In the stretch between ski season and summer (October and November) the place is dead as heaven on a Saturday night.