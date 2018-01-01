Welcome to Resistencia
This provincial capital is perched on the edge of the barely populated Chaco, northern Argentina's 'outback'. It isn’t the most likely candidate for the garland of artistic center of the north, yet its streets are studded with several hundred sculptures and there’s a strong boho-cultural streak that represents a complete contrast to the tough cattle-and-scrub solitudes that characterize the province.
Top experiences in Resistencia
Amazing hotels and hostels
